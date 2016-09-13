Cavaliers off to a hot start to the volleyball season

Bon Homme coach Lindsey Fathke talks to her team during a timeout against Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Tuesday in Tyndall. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

TYNDALL — Coach Lindsey Fathke had a sense that her Bon Homme High School volleyball team could be pretty good this season.

So far, they've proved her intuitions to be correct.

The Cavaliers have started the young season 10-0, a good place to be in the difficult Region 5A as Bon Homme seeks a trip to the state tournament for the first time since 1999.

Following Tuesday's match in Tyndall against Tripp-Delmont/Armour, eight of Bon Homme's 10 victories to start the season had been completed in the minimum number of sets.

Fathke said she can credit the strong start to her committed team, which has come together quickly, despite having just three returners with major playing time from last year.

"They've just been working really hard to start the season and they've put in the time to be prepared for the season," Fathke said. "They've really meshed well."

The Cavaliers, currently ranked No. 3 in the South Dakota Sportswriters' Association Class A volleyball poll, are led by a pair of strong middle-hitting seniors in Sierra Mesman and Jeni Schmidt. Both were all-conference selections a year ago, when Bon Homme went 26-7.

"They're two kids who work really hard and they want to make themselves better, so there's no limit to what they will do," Fathke said. "During practice, during games, they're always working to make their teammates better and when their teammates have questions, they're always so willing to step in and help them out."

Fathke also credited a third senior, Deann Jelsma, for her job stepping in to take over the Cavaliers' setting role.

"She's replacing a four-year starter at that position and she's done a great job," Fathke said.

The strong start has the Cavaliers, who were 26-7 a year ago, driven to keep it going. Fathke said it was a five-set win at Platte-Geddes on Sept. 8 that has been particularly impressive so far.

This weekend, Bon Homme will host its annual Cavalier Clash, which features 16 of the area's best teams. The teams include Alcester-Hudson, Northwestern, St. Thomas More, Wagner, Mitchell Christian, Parker, Gregory, Canton, Avon, Vermillion, Andes Central/Dakota Christian, Platte-Geddes, Parkston, Elk Point/Jefferson and Beresford.

"It's a lot of really good, high-caliber teams and it's going to be a toss-up in a lot of the pools," Fathke said. "We're excited to go out there and prove ourselves again."