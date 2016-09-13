Arrows sweep Kernel soccer teams

Mitchell's Micah Moen (25) and Watertown's Sawyer Strait, left, duel for a ball near the Mitchell net during an Eastern South Dakota Conference soccer match Tuesday in Mitchell. Also pictured for the Kernels is Jordan Jelinek (8). (Marcus Traxler/Mitchell Daily Republic)

Watertown earned a pair of wins over the Mitchell High School boys and girls soccer teams on Tuesday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.

The Arrow boys downed the Kernels 5-2 and Watertown won the girls match 3-0.

Mitchell was tied with Watertown 2-2 at halftime in the boys match. The Arrows broke the tie with less than 6 minutes remaining in the game and scored three quick goals to claim the 5-2 win.

"We played a great game until the last six minutes," MHS boys head coach Ken Novak said. "We had so many things going for us during the game. We started switching the ball to open up attacking lanes. Our offense started acting upon its confidence and took more shots."

Kelby Escobin scored Mitchell's first goal and Riley Kurtenbach scored the Kernels' second with two seconds before the end of the half. Seth Paulson had an assist on each goal.

Mitchell goalie Luke Novak had 13 saves in loss, while Mitchell recorded seven shots, with four shots on goal.

"The score reflects a well-earned win for Watertown, but a misleading summary of a well-fought 74 minutes," Novak said.

In the girls match, Mitchell trailed Watertown 1-0 at halftime.

Kernel goalie Caroline Titze recorded 32 saves in the loss, while Mitchell finished the match with six shots on goal. Titze was named the team's MVP for the game.

"Watertown made us play their game," Mitchell head coach Jason Wear said. "I really thought we had a chance to get back in it (at halftime). It was a good effort by the girls and we are getting better each game, regardless of the scores."

Mitchell (4-6) plays Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday in Sioux Falls.