Area high school volleyball roundup: Bon Homme beats TDA

Tripp-Delmont/Armour's Erica Koster (9) and Matti Reiner (10) go up for a block against Sierra Mesman, of Bon Homme, on Tuesday in Tyndall. TDA's Alexis Gregerson is in the background. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

TYNDALL — Tripp-Delmont/Armour couldn't do much to stop the Cavaliers as Bon Homme improved to 10-0 on the season by winning in straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-11 and 25-8.

For the No. 3 Cavaliers, Sierra Mesman put down 15 kills followed by Jeni Schmidt's 11 kills. Mesman also added 10 digs to go with four aces on the night.

Lexie Gregerson put together a solid defensive effort for the Nighthawks with 15 digs. Matti Reiner had four kills.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour won both the JV match and the C-match.

Bon Homme (10-0) hosts Irene-Wakonda on Thursday night in Tyndall. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (1-5) goes to Freeman on Thursday to play Freeman.

Wagner 3

Avon 0

WAGNER — Jensen Holzbauer's double-double pushed Wagner past Avon 3-0 in prep volleyball action on Tuesday in Wagner.

Set scores 25-17, 25-21 and 25-18

Holzbauer finished the match with 17 digs, 11 kills and four aces, while Carolyn Blaha added eight kills and three blocks. Schylar Juffer had 15 assists and Faith Tyler added 14 assists in the win.

Avon was led by Kacie Mudder, who had four kills, seven digs, four blocks and one ace, while Hannah VanGerpen added seven digs, five assists and three blocks in the loss.

Wagner (4-4) plays Sioux Falls Christian on Thursday. Avon (1-4) plays Hanson on Thursday in Avon.

Parkston 3

Corsica-Stickney 0

PARKSTON — Sammi Murtha's 25 assists and 10 digs helped Parkston to a three set victory over Corsica-Stickney on Tuesday.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-17 and 25-9.

Paige Semmler had 11 kills, five digs, and one ace for Parkston. Nicky Weber put down six kills and had nine digs defensively.

For the Jaguars, Bridget Burke had seven kills and six digs to go along with one ace.

Parkston won the JV match as well.

Parkston (5-3) plays Lennox in Lennox on Thursday. Corsica-Stickney (1-6) plays Ethan on Thursday in Stickney.

Lyman 3

Winner 0

PRESHO — Lyman coasted to an easy three-set victory over Winner on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.

Set scores were 25-21, 25-17 and 25-10.

For Lyman, Bailey DeJong knocked down eight kills, while Carly Uthe directed the attack with 15 assists. Defensively, Sara Herman contributed 24 digs on the night.

Alexis Richey kept Winner in the game with 24 digs. She was followed by Gracie Littau's 10 digs.

Lyman (11-3) plays Sully Buttes on Thursday in Onida. Winner (2-5) plays at tournament in Fort Pierre on Saturday.

Platte-Geddes 3

Colome 0

PLATTE — Platte-Geddes evened its record at 2-2 as it bested Colome in three sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-13 and 25-18

Jada Nelson put away 10 kills on the night to go along with nine digs, two aces and three blocks. Hallie Hallock assisted on 29 points to go with her six digs and one ace.

No stats were reported for Colome.

Platte-Geddes (2-2) travels to Tyndall on Saturday to play in the Cavalier Clash. Colome (3-6) travels to Avon on Tuesday to play Avon.

Chamberlain 3

Todd County 0

CHAMBERLAIN — Chamberlain made quick work of Todd County in disposing of the Falcons in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 27-25 and 25-13.

Paige Reuer set the tone for the Cubs as she accounted for two aces, seven kills and five blocks on the night. Izzy Tyrell posted 13 assists and Taylor Sharping had 10 digs.

For Todd County, Love Hill compiled 13 digs.

Chamberlain (3-3) plays Wessington Springs on Thursday in Chamberlain. Todd County (1-2) travels to Kyle on Thursday to play Little Wound.

Wolsey-Wessington 3

Mitchell Christian 0

WOLSEY — Mitchell Christian couldn't do much to stop Wolsey-Wessington as it lost in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-15 and 25-11.

Wolsey-Wessington was led by Abbey Tschetter's six kills, four aces and two blocks. Shayla Muilenburg pitched in seven aces and two assists on the night.

For Mitchell Christian, Kaitlyn Asmus had 10 digs and Grace Garrels served up two aces.

Wolsey-Wessington (2-2) plays Aberdeen Christian on Thursday in Aberdeen. Mitchell Christian (2-6) travels to Mount Vernon on Thursday to play Mount Vernon/Plankinton.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3

Wessington Springs 1

WOONSOCKET — Tristan Ziebart's 10 aces sparked Sanborn Central/Woonsocket to a 3-1 victory over Wessington Springs on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-16, 21-25 and 25-11.

Myah Selland also had a good night for the Blackhawks as she put away nine kills and had four blocks. Kayla Olson assisted on 18 points.

For Wessington Springs, Whitney Reider assisted on 21 points. Maddie Neeley had 10 digs, five kills and four blocks.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (5-4) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday in Wolsey. Wessington Springs (2-2) travels to Chamberlain on Thursday to play Chamberlain.

Sioux Falls Christian 3

McCook Central/Montrose 2

MONTROSE — McCook Central/Montrose gave No. 1 Sioux Falls Christian all it could handle on Tuesday night, but came up short as it lost a five-set thriller.

Set scores were 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17 and 15-4.

For the Fighting Cougars, McKenna Kranz compiled a stat line of eight kills, 13 digs and three aces. Morgan Koepsell accounted for 10 kills and four blocks.

Sam Fykstra had 48 assists, 10 digs and had six aces on the night to propel Sioux Falls Christian. Also for the Chargers, Ellie Voss put away 24 kills.

McCook Central/Montrose (5-7) plays Menno on Thursday in Menno.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3

Scotland 2

SCOTLAND — In a five-set marathon, it was Andes Central/Dakota Christian coming away with the victory as it edged Scotland on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 14-25 and 15-11.

Beulah Black Cloud accounted for 10 kills, 19 digs and three blocks to lead the Thunder. Taylor Gray assisted on 35 points to go with her eight digs defensively.

For Scotland, Taylor Bietz compiled 21 assists and 16 digs, while Shannon Fanning amassed 43 digs on the night.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian (3-5) travels to Tyndall on Saturday to play in the Cavalier Clash. Scotland (3-4) plays on Saturday in the Bridgewater/Emery Tournament.

Bridgewater-Emery 3

Freeman 0

FREEMAN — Kadra Kayser's seven kills and 21 digs helped Bridgewater-Emery to victory as they downed Freeman in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-19 and 25-19.

Hannah Harberts also contributed 17 assists and seven digs for the Huskies.

For Freeman, Emily Miller accounted for six kills, two blocks and two aces on the night. Jaimie Glanzer contributed 15 digs and three aces.

Bridgewater-Emery (4-2) hosts Viborg-Hurley on Thursday in Bridgewater. Freeman (3-4) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour in Freeman on Thursday.

Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3

Kimball/White Lake 2

PLANKINTON — In took all five sets, but Mount Vernon/Plankinton came away victorious as it defeated Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-21, 16-25, 25-19, 22-25 and 15-9.

For the Titans, Destiney Haak knocked down 18 kills on the night, while Erin Denning compiled 22 assist to go with three aces. Kaleigh Erdahl had 19 digs.

For the WiLdKats, Heather Munsen amassed 28 assists and Darby Deffenbaugh recorded 25 digs. Brooklyn Donald contributed 10 kills and four blocks.

MVP, who won the JV game 2-1, plays Mitchell Christian on Thursday in Mount Vernon. Kimball/White Lake (6-2) plays Wessington Springs in White Lake on Monday.

Hanson 3

Canistota 1

CANISTOTA — After losing the first set, Hanson righted the ship and kept its perfect record intact as it beat Canistota in four sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 24-26, 25-12, 25-13 and 25-21.

No individual stats were available.

Hanson (8-0) plays at Avon on Thursday.

Statewide scores

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Scotland, 15-25, 25-23, 25-18, 14-25, 15-11

Beresford def. Tri-Valley, 21-25, 25-9, 25-20, 25-14

Bison def. Newell, 25-11, 25-15, 25-9

Bon Homme def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8

Bridgewater-Emery def. Freeman, 25-20, 25-19, 25-19

Chamberlain def. Todd County, 25-17, 27-25, 25-13

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. def. St. Francis Indian, 25-15, 25-8, 25-16

Dakota Valley def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-16, 26-24

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-8, 25-12

Deubrook def. Waubay/Summit, 25-18, 25-15, 25-18

Deuel def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 17-25, 25-10, 25-14, 25-19

Faulkton def. Leola/Frederick, 23-25, 28-26, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12

Flandreau def. Garretson, 24-26, 25-22, 25-17, 25-14

Florence/Henry def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-23, 25-16, 19-25, 25-15

Freeman Academy def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-14, 25-15, 25-15

Gayville-Volin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-10, 25-23, 25-19

Groton Area def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-21, 25-20, 25-21

Hanson def. Canistota, 24-26, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21

Harding County def. Hettinger/Scranton, N.D., 25-19, 25-16, 25-14

Harrisburg def. Brookings, 25-8, 25-16, 25-17

Hill City def. Hot Springs, 25-18, 25-18, 26-24

Huron def. Mitchell, 27-29, 25-15, 27-25, 25-17

Jones County def. White River, 25-20, 25-15, 25-13

Lead-Deadwood def. Edgemont, 25-17, 25-16, 25-23

Madison def. Vermillion, 25-18, 25-11, 27-25

Milbank Area def. Arlington, 25-19, 25-27, 26-24, 25-20

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-21, 16-25, 25-9, 22-25, 15-9

Northwestern def. Miller, 25-14, 25-22, 25-16

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. Iroquois, 25-11, 25-6, 25-16

Parker def. Tea Area, 25-18, 25-18, 25-17

Parkston def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-20, 25-17, 25-9

Platte-Geddes def. Colome, 25-18, 25-13, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Dupree, 25-20, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Wessington Springs, 25-8, 25-16, 21-25, 25-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-17, 24-26, 21-25, 25-17, 15-4

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Yankton, 25-23, 25-15, 24-26, 22-25, 15-8

Sioux Valley def. DeSmet, 25-13, 25-11, 25-22

Sully Buttes def. Edmunds Central, 25-7, 25-5, 25-13

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Crow Creek, 25-22, 23-25, 9-25, 25-23, 15-13

Wagner def. Avon, 25-17, 25-21, 25-18

Warner def. Ipswich, 25-15, 25-6, 25-6

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 26-24, 11-25, 25-22, 27-25

Webster def. Wilmot, 25-20, 25-14, 25-21

Wolsey-Wessington def. Mitchell Christian, 25-10, 25-15, 25-11