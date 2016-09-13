Brandon Valley sweeps Mitchell in softball

Brandon Valley topped Mitchell in a high school softball doubleheader on Tuesday in Mitchell.

The Lynx earned an 11-1 win the first game and won the second game 9-4.

In game one, Alyson VanderPol took the loss in the circle for the Kernels, allowing 11 runs on 14 hits. Mitchell finished the game with one run on six hits.

In the second game, Tori Misiaszek took the loss. Misiaszek allowed nine runs on hits.

VanderPol led the offense for Mitchell, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Jayci Hinker went 3-for-3, while Hannah Sibson and Misiaszek each added two hits in the loss.

Mitchell (4-11-1) plays in the Eastern South Dakota Conference tournament on Saturday in Watertown.