Tadlock receives GPAC award
Dakota Wesleyan University's Lauren Tadlock is the Great Plains Athletic Conference Attacker of the Week, it was announced by the conference on Tuesday. The award is the first for Tadlock in her three-year career and the first for a DWU volleyball player at any position since Dena Kopfman, the Tigers' all-time digs leader, took home GPAC Libero of the Week in Oct. 2008.
Tadlock, a senior, from Rapid City, led the Tigers in kills in all six matches last week. She recorded 120 total kills and finished with four double-doubles, adding double-digit digs in four matches. Tadlock had 27 kills in a win over Dakota State and 26 in a loss against Mount Mercy University.