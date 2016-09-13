Search
    South Dakota Sportswriters Association Polls for week of Sept. 12

    By Daily Republic Sports Today at 12:00 a.m.
    Mount Vernon/Plankinton outside hitter Hannah Clark sends the ball over the hands of the Sanborn Central/Woonsocket defense during a prep volleyball match at the Custer Battlefield Highway tournament in Kimball on Sept. 10. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

    This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.

    Football

    Class 11AAA

    1. SF Roosevelt (6) 3-0 38 1

    2. SF Washington (2) 3-0 34 2

    3. SF O'Gorman 2-1 24 3

    4. Brandon Valley 1-2 14 4

    5. SF Lincoln 1-2 9 5

    RV: Aberdeen Central 1

    Class 11AA

    1. Harrisburg (8) 3-0 40 1

    2. Mitchell 2-1 32 2

    T3. Huron 2-1 15 RV

    T3. Pierre 1-2 15 3

    5. Yankton 1-2 14 4

    RV: Spearfish 2, Brookings 2

    Class 11A

    1. Madison (7) 3-0 37 1

    2. St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 33 2

    3. SF Christian 3-0 24 3

    4. Tea Area 3-0 17 4

    5. Milbank Area 3-0 8 RV

    RV: Dakota Valley 1

    Class 11B

    1. Winner (7) 3-0 39 1

    2. Groton Area (1) 3-0 23 3

    3. Tri-Valley 2-1 21 2

    4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 19 5

    5. Sioux Valley 2-0 15 4

    RV: Chamberlain 3

    Class 9AA

    1. Wolsey-Wessington (6) 3-0 36 1

    2. Webster Area (1) 3-0 26 T2

    3. Canistota (1) 2-0 25 T2

    4. Gregory 3-0 13 RV

    5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 10 RV

    RV: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Deuel 1, Baltic 1, Bon Homme 1

    Class 9A

    1. Sully Buttes (7) 3-0 36 1

    2. Scotland 3-0 30 2

    3. Potter County 2-0 22 3

    4. Warner (1) 2-0 20 4

    5. Phillip 2-0 7 5

    RV: Castlewood/Estelline 5

    Class 9B

    1. Langford Area (8) 3-0 40 1

    2. Corsica-Stickney 2-0 29 2

    3. Harding County 3-0 26 3

    4. Hamlin 3-0 17 4

    5. Colome 1-1 6 5

    RV: Faulkton Area 1, Leola-Frederick 1

    Volleyball

    Class AA

    1. SF Roosevelt (6) 8-2 42 2

    2. Harrisburg (3) 7-1 34 1

    3. RC Stevens 8-0 26 3

    4. Huron 4-2 21 4

    5. Brandon Valley 4-2 8 5

    RV: O'Gorman 2-2

    Class A

    1. SF Christian (8) 7-1 44 1

    2. Dakota Valley (1) 10-1 37 2

    3. Bon Homme 9-0 23 4

    4. Custer 10-0 16 5

    5. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 4-3 10 3

    RV: Mobridge-Pollock 8-0, McCook Central/Montrose 5-6

    Class B

    1. Warner (8) 11-2 44 1

    2. Chester Area (1) 8-3 34 2

    3. Sully Buttes 11-0 23 4

    4. Parker 5-1 19 3

    5. Northwestern 7-1 13 5

    RV: Hanson 7-0

