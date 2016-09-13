South Dakota Sportswriters Association Polls for week of Sept. 12
This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.
Football
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (6) 3-0 38 1
2. SF Washington (2) 3-0 34 2
3. SF O'Gorman 2-1 24 3
4. Brandon Valley 1-2 14 4
5. SF Lincoln 1-2 9 5
RV: Aberdeen Central 1
Class 11AA
1. Harrisburg (8) 3-0 40 1
2. Mitchell 2-1 32 2
T3. Huron 2-1 15 RV
T3. Pierre 1-2 15 3
5. Yankton 1-2 14 4
RV: Spearfish 2, Brookings 2
Class 11A
1. Madison (7) 3-0 37 1
2. St. Thomas More (1) 3-0 33 2
3. SF Christian 3-0 24 3
4. Tea Area 3-0 17 4
5. Milbank Area 3-0 8 RV
RV: Dakota Valley 1
Class 11B
1. Winner (7) 3-0 39 1
2. Groton Area (1) 3-0 23 3
3. Tri-Valley 2-1 21 2
4. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 2-1 19 5
5. Sioux Valley 2-0 15 4
RV: Chamberlain 3
Class 9AA
1. Wolsey-Wessington (6) 3-0 36 1
2. Webster Area (1) 3-0 26 T2
3. Canistota (1) 2-0 25 T2
4. Gregory 3-0 13 RV
5. Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 10 RV
RV: Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 7, Deuel 1, Baltic 1, Bon Homme 1
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (7) 3-0 36 1
2. Scotland 3-0 30 2
3. Potter County 2-0 22 3
4. Warner (1) 2-0 20 4
5. Phillip 2-0 7 5
RV: Castlewood/Estelline 5
Class 9B
1. Langford Area (8) 3-0 40 1
2. Corsica-Stickney 2-0 29 2
3. Harding County 3-0 26 3
4. Hamlin 3-0 17 4
5. Colome 1-1 6 5
RV: Faulkton Area 1, Leola-Frederick 1
Volleyball
Class AA
1. SF Roosevelt (6) 8-2 42 2
2. Harrisburg (3) 7-1 34 1
3. RC Stevens 8-0 26 3
4. Huron 4-2 21 4
5. Brandon Valley 4-2 8 5
RV: O'Gorman 2-2
Class A
1. SF Christian (8) 7-1 44 1
2. Dakota Valley (1) 10-1 37 2
3. Bon Homme 9-0 23 4
4. Custer 10-0 16 5
5. Mount Vernon-Plankinton 4-3 10 3
RV: Mobridge-Pollock 8-0, McCook Central/Montrose 5-6
Class B
1. Warner (8) 11-2 44 1
2. Chester Area (1) 8-3 34 2
3. Sully Buttes 11-0 23 4
4. Parker 5-1 19 3
5. Northwestern 7-1 13 5
RV: Hanson 7-0