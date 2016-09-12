Attacking Miller sets the tone for Kernels

Mitchell High School's Mackenzie Miller (10) goes up during a match against Watertown earlier this season at MHS. (Matt Gade/Republic)

On the quickly emerging Mitchell High School volleyball tournament, Mackenzie Miller is among those who are playing beyond her years.

For a team with a handful of big hitters, Miller, a 5-foot-11 sophomore, has been the biggest of all for Kernels so far this season, helping Mitchell to a 4-2 start to the season. She already has 80 kills in just six games, including a career-high 19 kills in the season-opening match against Harrisburg. Fellow sophomore Chelsea Brewster is the next closest in kills, with 51.

The season continues today for Miller and the Kernels, who take on No. 4-ranked rival Huron 7 p.m. today at the Huron Arena.

In 74 sets a year ago as a freshman, Miller averaged 2.1 kills per set. In 24 sets so far this season, she's upped her game to 3.3 sets per contest, finishing with a kill 36.2 percent of the time and a hitting percentage of .204.

Her numbers are emblematic of the team's success. Mitchell has been better in almost every offensive category, compared to a year ago. The Kernels are averaging 9.7 kills per set, when they had a rate of 8.5 per set a year ago, with similar metrics in serving and digs also up in 2016, as well.

In addition to Miller and Brewster, senior Haley Burdick had 40 kills and Carly Haring—yet another sophomore—has 36 kills. Haring (22) and Burdick (20) are also leading the team in blocks.

"We have a lot returners and a lot of people back," Miller said. "We know what we need to be doing out there."

For her part, Miller said she wants to bring the energy to the team.

"I just try to work hard in practice as much as I can and I know that will rub off on the other players on the team," she said. "If they're bringing that too, we know we're going to perform well.

"In games, I just try to bring the energy. If we don't have the energy, we're just not as good," Miller added.

With a team of four seniors and 14 sophomores—many of whom have gotten extended playing time—Thill said the experience is paying off.

"Our kids are a year older and they're a year more mature," Thill said. "I think Mac and so many of our kids have done a great job of getting themselves prepared to play (Class) 'AA' volleyball."

Thill also noted that Miller can play all six rotations on the court, a weapon that the Kernels can use in every scenario on the court. She's second on the team in digs with 80, behind libero Lauren Larson's 106 digs.

"It shows what kind of player she is and she's someone that can do so much for our team," Thill said. "She's just part of our team that is doing a lot of things well right now."

Miller said she is enjoying this season quite a bit, mainly because the team is delivering the wins.

"It feels so much better," Miller said. "We know we can win and we know we can do it and we're finishing out games that we weren't doing last year. It just builds so much confidence."