Mitchell golf team places 6th at Brookings Invite

BROOKINGS—Ethan Huber recorded a top-15 finish as Mitchell placed sixth at the Brookings Invitational at the Brookings Country Club on Monday.

The Kernels carded a team score of 325 to finish in the middle of the 13-team tournament. Pierre shot a 299 to earn the team title.

"Sixth out of 13 teams is, I guess, top half," Mitchell coach Mark Horan said. "So, pretty happy about that."

Huber turned in the best Mitchell score with a 77 to finish 13th. He shot a 39 on the front nine and a 38 on the back nine.

"That was his best competitive score ever," Mitchell coach Mark Horan said. "He played pretty solid all day. He kept his head, his composure. He played smart."

Mitchell's Cade Carpenter and Sam Mock tied for 25th with 81s. Horan said Carpenter was battling an illness on Monday, "So he struggled a little bit."

Nick Bennett was Mitchell's next best finisher. He shot an 86 to tie for 43rd.

"Nick Bennett actually had a pretty solid score," Horan said. "That is kind of a goal for Nick is mid-to-low 80s. He is getting there."

Mitchell's Taylor Uithoven shot a 91 and tied for 65th place. Dillon Adams tied for 71st with a 94 for the Kernels.

The Kernels will host the Mitchell Invitational at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course.

Horan said all but one Class AA school will attend the meet and there will be over 100 golfers.

"Real good competition," Horan said.