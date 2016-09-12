Mitchell softball team splits with Sioux Falls Washington

The Kernels lost the first game 9-5, but won the second game 12-11.

"We haven't beat Washington very many times in the half dozen years," Mitchell coach Jim Misiaszek said. "So it was good to get a win against them."

Mitchell's Tori Misiaszek had a walkoff RBI to give the Kernels the win in game two. The Kernels led 11-2 before the Warriors rallied.

"Tori, she needed that, coming up with that game-winning RBI," Mitchell coach Jim Misiaszek said, "We needed that as a team."

Tori Misiaszek went 2-for-4 with four RBIs and she got the win at the mound. Jayci Hinker went 3-for-4 with two RBIs for the Kernels. Haylee Schoenfelder went 3-for-4, while Hannah Sibson went 2-for-3 at the plate.

The Kernels out-hit the Warriors 12-8 in the first game.

Alyson VanderPol had two doubles and drove in a run in game one. She was charged with the loss. Hinker drove in a pair of runs and went 1-for-3. The Warriors out-hit the Kernels 17-9 in game one.

Mitchell will host No. 3 Brandon Valley in a 6 p.m. doubleheader today at Cadwell Park.

"It is going to be a tough one," coach Misiaszek said. "They are a very well coached team. It will be a challenge for us."