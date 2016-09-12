Kernel girls tennis tames Rough Riders

The Kernels lost two of the three doubles matches but won each of the six singles matches on the way to a 7-2 victory at Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Monday.

"We didn't play our best tennis today and we just had to fight all day," Mitchell coach Pat Moller said, adding that the team won nearly every tiebreaker they played in. "When you win without playing your best tennis, I think it shows some pretty good strength and resolve and that's something I'm really proud of with this team."

Mitchell had three-set victories by Avery Larson, Kelsey Dahme and Ashley Jones. At No. 4 singles, Kaihlen Smith played a strong match against Megan Sundvold, winning in straight sets 6-3 and 6-2. She also teamed with Dahme for a win at No. 2 doubles.

"Kaihlen Smith deserves a lot of credit," Moller said. "She really played phenomenally and I think it was her strongest singles performance of her career. As a senior, she came out there and played great."

Mitchell (12-1) is back on the court today, starting at 11 a.m. at Hitchcock Park. The Kernels will host Sioux Falls Lincoln at 11 a.m., before taking on Yankton at approximately 4 p.m. The Patriots and Gazelles are scheduled to play at 1 p.m.

"We know we can't look by Yankton, they're going to play like there's nothing to lose," Moller said. "And to be honest, we're going to be in that role when we play against Sioux Falls Lincoln. We can play loose and go for broke. That's a very good and veteran team and they're No. 1 in the state for a reason. Let's measure ourselves and see where we stand against them."

Mitchell 7, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 2

Singles

No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Allison Eichacker (SFR), 7-6(7-1), 6-2

No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Jordyn Fossell (SFR), 6-0, 5-7, 10-8

No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Alana Moe (SFR), 3-6, 6-1, 12-10

No. 4: Kaihlen Smith (M) def. Megan Sundvold (SFR), 6-3, 6-2

No. 5: Ashley Jones (M) def. Josie Smith (SFR), 3-6, 7-6(4), 10-4

No. 6: Madison Bohlen (M) def. Bailey Bolger (SFR), 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

No. 1: Eichacker/Fossell (SFR) def. Pooley/Larson (M), 4-6, 7-6(4)

No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. Smith/Sundvold (SFR), 6-1, 6-3

No. 3: Bolger/Moe (SFR) def. Jones/Bohlen (M), 6-3, 6-1, 9-11