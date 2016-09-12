Athlete of the week: Hawkins, Ethan finding early season success

ETHAN—Rachel Hawkins and her basketball teammates are making noise in the volleyball ranks this season.

Ethan is off to a 7-3 start after winning the Custer Battlefield Highway Volleyball Tournament on Saturday in Kimball. The Rustlers went 5-0 last week as they picked up two wins prior to the CBH tournament.

Hawkins was pivotal in helping Ethan go undefeated on the week. The senior recorded nine kills, 18 digs and three blocks in Ethan's 3-1 win over then-No. 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday. She registered 16 digs and five aces in a sweep against Menno on Thursday.

After beating Corsica-Stickney and Kimball/White Lake, Ethan defeated Mount Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 in the title match. Hawkins had 10 kills and four aces in the match.

For her performance, Hawkins has been selected as The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, an award voted on by the newspaper's sports staff.

The Rustlers started the season 2-3 with losses against Hanson, Kimball/White Lake and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

"We kind of had a rough start," Hawkins said. "We had a few losses, but this past week we got some wins and we finally started playing up to the ability that I know we can."

Ethan coach Stephanie Plastow echoed Hawkins' thoughts.

"It was nice to see them get those wins," she said. "I know what they are capable of and it was good for them to see they are capable of winning the tournament."

Hawkins, 18, said it was the first time in school history that Ethan has won a conference volleyball tournament title. The Rustlers, however, are no stranger to winning other tournaments.

Ethan has had a strong basketball reputation in recent years. The Rustlers won the state title two seasons ago and finished second last season.

"It is really special getting to play with such a special group of girls—basketball and volleyball," said Hawkins, who is a two-time all-state basketball player.

Ethan has never been to a state volleyball tournament and that is the goal this season.

"That is definitely a goal, to get to state," Hawkins said. "We have a really tough district with Hanson in there, but we work every day in practice to hopefully get better and hopefully make it out of the district."

Hawkins has started on the volleyball team since her eighth grade season. The 5-foot-8 Hawkins is an outside hitter, which is a position she thrives at, said Plastow.

"It is an important defensive position," Plastow said. "She plays left back defense. So there is a lot of balls that come the way of the left back and she does a great job of not only on offense, but on defense making plays."

The Rustlers will play Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Stickney. Ethan will then play at the Bridgewater-Emery tournament Saturday in Emery.