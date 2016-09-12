Tigers' Turner honored by GPAC

After scoring seven touchdowns Saturday, Dakota Wesleyan University quarterback Dillon Turner was named the Great Plains Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

The honor is the third for the Salem, Arkansas, native in his career.

The junior broke loose for DWU in the passing game and on the ground, accounting for nearly 400 yards and seven touchdowns in a 55-17 win vs. Jamestown. He ran the ball 19 times for a career-high 177 yards, while scoring three times on the ground, tying another career high.

Through the air, Turner was 21-of-28 passing, hitting 10 different targets. He finished with 219 yards and four touchdowns, helping DWU pull away in the second half, where the Tigers outscored the Jimmies 34-3.

Turner is now third on the DWU all-time total offense list with 6,321 yards and has moved into fifth career passing yards with 4,800.

In three games this season, Turner has completed 65 percent of his passes for 693 yards and nine touchdowns. On the ground, he has 275 yards on 43 carries.

The No. 14 Tigers (2-1) will play No. 5 Doane University (2-0) for Blue and White Days at 1 p.m. Saturday at Joe Quintal Field.