TRAXLER: SDSU's new home spotlights a bright future

South Dakota State University receiver Adam Anderson, right, attempts to avoid the tackle of Drake's Jabari Butler during the first half of Saturday's college football game at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

South Dakota State quarterback Taryn Christion gets loose in the Drake secondary and runs for a 36-yard first quarter touchdown Saturday at Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

BROOKINGS—It was a long time in the making and on Saturday, South Dakota State University finally had a new and complete football stadium.

You would have to go back a long ways in the history books to find that.

After all, the previous home, Coughlin-Alumni Stadium was built in 1962 but was never really finished. The plan was for two permanent grandstands, one on each side of the field. SDSU only ever built one and that, along with temporary bleachers, got the job done for more than 50 years.

There is nothing temporary or cheap about Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, however.

The Jackrabbits christened the new $65 million football home in a big way last week, starting with a big concert with some of the famous names in country music in Luke Bryan, Lee Brice and Little Big Town.

They weren't doing any of that at the old place.

On Saturday, the football team took over and the Jacks took care of business against Drake University, a non-scholarship team that lost to a Division II team the week before. The 56-28 winning debut, witnessed by 15,171 fans, was mostly a walkover. The Jackrabbits scored the first three touchdowns for a 21-0 lead, including two touchdown connections between quarterback Taryn Christion and All-American wide receiver Jake Wieneke. The on-the-field highlights were capped with an incredible one-handed touchdown catch by Britton native and Jackrabbit tight end Dallas Goedert, finding its way to ESPN's Sportscenter top plays.

The outcome was not only a convincing win, but it was also proof of how far SDSU has come in a short time. Safety Dallas Brown mentioned that when he was a freshman, the team didn't have an indoor practice facility and had to use the Swiftel Center during spring practice. After nearly $100 million in upgrades, the school has some pretty good facilities.

And now, a stadium worthy of an annual top-10 Football Championship Subdivision team. SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier, who has been coaching the Jacks for 20 years, said he's appreciative of all of the people who have committed

"The number of guys, football alums that came up to me tonight and told me how amazed they are, how appreciative they are, how proud they are." Stiegelmeier said. "Ideally, that's every Jackrabbit. We should step back and say 'Well done, well done' and then let's press on on the football field."

The new stadium has 19,340 seats, with 27 suites, a pair of premium seating levels and artificial turf. If the day ever comes where SDSU has the fanbase to merit it and the need to keep growing, the stadium can be expanded to hold 40,000 fans.

"We know that Coughlin served us well but we all knew we needed to move into something and upgrade our experience to let our team continue to grow and not only meet people's expectations but to blow them away with how nice it is and all of the amenities and all the seats," SDSU athletic director Justin Sell said after Saturday's game.

The old stadium might have been a detriment to what the team was trying to accomplish in drawing recruits or winning games. It's all positives with the new place, which started with a pair of wins, with the concert and the football game.

"We have changed what our new normal is and it's at such a high level now," Sell said. "It will be fun to come in here next week and games three and four and see just where this thing can go. ... We could be at any school and it would be unreal and at an FCS school, it's certainly unprecedented."