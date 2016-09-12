Area prep volleyball roundup: Ethan wins CBH tournament

Ethan's Karly Gustafson goes for a kill during the Custer Battlefield Highway Conference volleyball tournament Saturday in Kimball. Kimball/White Lake's Brooklyn Donald (12) attempts a block at the net, as well. (Marcus Traxler/Republic)

KIMBALL—The Ethan volleyball team didn't drop a match as the Rustlers claimed the Custer Battlefield Highway Conference volleyball tournament championship with a 2-0 win over Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Saturday in Kimball.

Set scores were 25-20 and 25-21.

Rachel Hawkins led the Rustlers with 10 kills and four aces, while Ellie Hohn added 12 kills and Kacey Bartscher chipped in 18 assists.

For the Titans, Destiny Haak had four kills, while Hailey Walz had nine digs and Erin Denning recorded 10 assists.

Ethan topped Kimball/White Lake 2-1 (25-21, 19-25 and 25-20) and Corsica-Stickney 2-0 (25-13 and 25-16) in pool play to advance to the title game.

MVP beat Mitchell Christen 2-0 (25-8 and 25-9) and Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 2-1 (25-23 and 25-22).

Ethan (7-3) plays Corsica-Stickney on Thursday in Stickney, while MVP (4-3) plays Kimball/White Lake on Tuesday in Plankinton.

Third-place match

Kimball/White Lake 2

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 1

KIMBALL—Brooklyn Donald's double-double carried Kimball/White Lake over Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 2-1 for third place in the Custer Battlfield Highway Conference volleyball tournament on Saturday in Kimball.

Set scores were 26-24, 19-25 and 26-24.

Sage Pulse added eight kills, Heather Munsen had 17 assists and Carly Beckmann chipped in four blocks in the win.

For SCW, Maddie Vermeulen had three aces and five kills, while Kayla Olson added 13 assists and 12 digs for a double-double in the loss.

Kimball/White Lake (6-1) plays Mount Vernon/Plankinton on Tuesday in Plankinton. SCW (4-4) plays Wessington Springs on Tuesday in Woonsocket.

Fifth-place match

Corsica-Stickney 2

Mitchell Christian 1

KIMBALL—Courtney Menning had 11 kills, eight digs and four blocks as Corsica-Stickney topped Mitchell Christian 2-1 for fifth place in the Custer Battlefield Highway Conference tournament on Saturday in Kimball.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-17 and 25-16.

Alexis Tilton added two aces, one block and 18 digs, while Haley Keizer had 13 assists in the win.

For Mitchell Christian, Kaitlyn Asmus had two aces, three kills and two blocks, while Colette Haag had two aces, four kills and three blocks.

Corsica-Stickney (1-6) plays Parkston on Tuesday in Parkston. Mitchell Christian (2-4) plays Wolsey-Wessington on Tuesday in Wolsey.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3

Freeman Academy/Marion 1

RUTLAND—Freeman Academy/Marion dropped a road contest to Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 3-1 on Saturday in Rutland.

Set scores 25-21, 25-18, 22-25 and 25-16.

For the Bearcats, Chelsey Heeg had 15 kills, 16 digs and three aces. Amy Ptak added 26 assists in the loss.

Freeman Academy/Marion (2-4) plays Irene-Wakonda on Tuesday in Wakonda.

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 3

Colome 1

ARMOUR—Brianna Stoebner's double-double pushed Tripp-Delmont/Armour past Colome 3-1 in a prep volleyball match on Saturday in Armour.

Set scores 28-26, 19-25, 25-13 and 25-23.

Stoebner finished the match with 14 kills and 16 digs, while Matti Reiner had eight kills, three blocks and five digs.

No stats for Colome were reported.

TDA (1-4) plays Bon Homme on Tuesday in Tyndall. Colome (2-5) plays Marty today in Colome.

Baltic 3

McCook Central/Montrose 2

VOLGA—Baltic edged McCook Central/Montrose in a five-set match 3-2 in the Big East Conference tournament third-place match on Saturday in Volga.

Set scores were 12-25, 25-23, 11-25, 25-21 and 15-10.

Danielle Hanson had 14 kills and eight digs, while Morgan Koepsell added 11 kills and five blocks. Nicole Bies had 20 digs and three aces in the loss.

Sioux Valley 3

Howard 0

VOLGA—Sioux Valley downed Howard 3-0 in a fifth-place match at the Big East Conference tournament on Saturday in Volga.

Set scores were 25-18, 25-17 and 25-22.

Cayla Koepsell had 10 kills and three blocks, while Citori Rentz added 21 assists and five digs in the loss.

Howard (4-4) plays Menno today in Menno.