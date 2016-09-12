VERMILLION (AP) — Miles Bergner kicked a 34-yard field goal in the second overtime and South Dakota erased two 21-point deficits to beat Weber State 52-49 on Saturday.

Weber State's Taylor Hintze missed a 37-yarder on its second overtime possession to set up the final South Dakota drive.

Coyotes quarterback Chris Streveler accounted for six total touchdowns, four passing and two rushing; while throwing for 173 yards and running for 125 more. His third TD pass to Shamar Jackson with 26 seconds left sent the game into overtime.

"It felt good, obviously," Streveler said. "We came in with a great game plan and we expected to have some opportunities to get to them. I'm just glad we did."

South Dakota has won 14 straight home openers. But this one wasn't easy.

"It would have been easy to hang it up," Coyotes coach Bob Nielson said. "Our guys hung in there and made the plays at the end of the game that we needed to make. Hopefully it's a character win we can build on."

Jackson caught six passes for 81 yards and TDs of 26, 10 and 18 yards.

"This felt really good," Jackson said. "Before overtime, I said I'm going to win this route and he (Streveler) put his faith in me."

The Coyotes trailed 21-0 less than seven minutes into the game despite Weber State running just one offensive play. However they rallied for 21 points in the fourth quarter to force overtime.

The teams exchanged touchdowns in the first overtime, setting up the deciding second stanza.

Overall, the Coyotes ran 106 plays for 491 yards, while Weber State had 68 plays for 373 yards.

South Dakota State 56

Drake 28

BROOKINGS (AP) — South Dakota State junior receiver Jake Wieneke has put up big numbers in his career, but sometimes little numbers mean just as much.

Wieneke caught just three passes for 19 yards, but all three were for touchdowns as the Jackrabbits beat Drake 56-28 on Saturday in the first game at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

Wieneke's third touchdown was the 32nd of his career, tying him with Jeff Tiefenthaler for the school career TD reception record.

The Jackrabbits (1-1) took control in the first half while racing out to a 28-14 lead on their way to a sixth straight home-opening win.

SDSU quarterback Taryn Christion threw for 169 of his 224 yards and three of his four touchdowns, a career high, in the first two quarters. All three of those scores went to Wieneke.

Christion completed 24 of 28 passes. Zac Lujan, a former SDSU starter, came on in the fourth quarter and completed all three of his passes for 49 yards and a TD.

No. 21 Augustana 63

Mary 0

By The Daily Republic

BISMARCK, N.D.—No. 21 Augustana University football improved to 2-0 on the season with a convincing 63-0 win over the University of Mary (0-2) in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action on Saturday in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Augustana lead a 35-0 lead at halftime and earned its first shutout since beating U-Mary 52-0 on Sept. 27, 2014. The Vikings are now 4-2 all-time against the Marauders.

Augustana (2-0) hosts Minnesota Crookston at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

No. 17 Sioux Falls 42

Minnesota State-Moorhead 21

By The Daily Republic

SIOUX FALLS—No. 17 University of Sioux Falls racked up 604 yards of total offense in a 42-21 win over Minnesota State-Moorhead on Saturday at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls.

Max Mickey rushed for 185 yards on 15 carries, while Luke Papilion rushed for four touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns in the win.

USF (2-0) plays Minot State on Saturday in Minot, North Dakota.

Northern State 51

Southwest Minnesota State 35

By The Daily Republic

ABERDEEN—Nearly 8,000 fans watched Northern State University earn its first win of the season as the Wolves topped Southwest Minnesota State University 51-35 on Saturday in Aberdeen.

The Wolves scored 20 points on SMSU turnovers and finished the game with 311 yards of total offense in the win.

NSU (1-1) plays Winona State University on Saturday in Winona, Minnesota.

Dakota State 62

No. 24 Saint Ambrose 48

By The Daily Republic

MADISON—The Dakota State Trojans picked up their second win of the season with a 62-48 upset win over No. 24 Saint Ambrose on Saturday in Madison.

DSU led 34-27 at halftime and racked up 519 yards of total offense, picking up a school-record 35 first downs in the win.

DSU (2-1) plays Waldorf (Iowa) at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Madison.

Black Hills State 39

Fort Lewis 36

By The Daily Republic

DURANGO, Colo.—Black Hills State University scored a late fourth-quarter touchdown to down Fort Lewis 39-36 on Saturday in Durango, Colorado.

The Yellow Jackets earned 402 yards of total offense in the win and the last time Black Hills State opened a season 2-0 was in 1994.

BHSU (2-0) plays Dixie State on Saturday in Spearfish.

South Dakota School of Mines 31

Dixie State 27

By The Daily Republic

ST. GEORGE, Utah—The South Dakota School of Mines football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 31-27 win over Dixie State on Saturday in St. George, Utah.

Kevin Thompson had 138 rushing yards on 16 carries and a touchdown to lead the Hardrockers.

The Hardrockers will play Colorado State University-Pueblo on Saturday in Pueblo, Colorado.

Presentation College 29

Briar Cliff 0

By The Daily Republic

ABERDEEN—Presentation College shutout Briar Cliff for a 29-0 win on Saturday in Aberdeen.

Jeff Branch scored two defensive touchdowns to lead the Saints.

Presentation has a bye week before taking on Dickinson State on Sept. 24 in Dickinson, North Dakota.