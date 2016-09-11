Sports briefs

Jarding, Krause place in top 35 at Nike Heartland Preview

By The Daily Republic

SIOUX FALLS—Mitchell High School cross-country runners Jacob Jarding and Mary Krause each placed in the top-35 at the Nike Heartland Preview, one of the biggest cross-country meets in the region.

Jarding finished in 33rd place with a time of 18 minutes, 9.34 seconds, while West Central's Derick Peters won the race with a time of 15:16.27. Gregory's Aaron Voigt placed 11th with a time of 17:15.20 and Ethan/Parkston's Jonah Murtha took 19th (17:35.76).

In the girls varsity race, Krause placed 35th with a time of 20:50.98. Mount Vernon/Plankinton runner Lorna Gregerson finished 33rd with a time of 20:50.57. Grand Forks' Karly Ackley won the event with a time of 17:21.69.

Mitchell competes in the Huron Invite on Saturday in Huron.

DWU men's soccer team edges Presentation

By The Daily Republic

ABERDEEN—The Dakota Wesleyan University men's soccer team earned its first the season, edging Presentation College 2-1 on Sunday in Aberdeen.

The win was the first win for first-year head coach Paul Bennett.

For the Tigers, Connor Dodds and Peter Wartenberg each scored goals, while goalkeeper John Sutherland had nine saves in the win.

DWU was outshot 24-9, but escaped with the win.

On Saturday, DWU fell 5-0 to the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota.

The Tigers (1-4) plays Waldorf College at 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Forest City, Iowa.

Tiger women's soccer drops two games

By The Daily Republic

ABERDEEN—The Dakota Wesleyan University women's soccer team fell to Presentation College 3-1 on Sunday in Aberdeen.

Jocelyn Behm scored the lone goal for the Tigers

Goalie Kira Miller had nine saves in the loss.

On Saturday, DWU fell 2-0 to the University of Jamestown in Jamestown, North Dakota.

The Tigers (0-6) play Waldorf College at 12 p.m. on Saturday in Forest City, Iowa

DWU volleyball team goes 3-1 at tournament

By The Daily Republic

OMAHA, Neb.—The Dakota Wesleyan University volleyball team went 3-1 over the weekend at the College of Saint Mary Tournament on Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska.

After going 2-0 on Friday, the Tigers split their matches on Saturday with a 3-1 win over William Penn University (20-25, 25-12, 25-13 and 25-18) and a 3-2 defeat to to Mount Mercy (25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 17-25 and 18-16).

DWU's Lauren Tadlock was named to the All-Tournament team

The Tigers (9-3) play Dordt on Tuesday at the Corn Palace.