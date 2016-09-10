Turner, DWU punish Jamestown in road win

Not even the stout University of Jamestown defense could slow him down.

The third-year starter accounted for six touchdowns as the 16th-ranked Tigers ran away from the Jimmies 55-17.

"This is our third year with a spring and fall in coach (Zach) Parks' offense and he's done a really good job establishing confidence in us," Turner said. "We have a really good understanding of the offense and we were able to come out and execute."

Parks was very familiar with the surroundings on Saturday. He was an assistant coach for the Jimmies from 2013-14. His offense was really humming Saturday, particularly in the second half.

After the Jimmies' Keldrick Sullivan's 3-yard touchdown run tied the game at 14-all late in the second quarter, it looked like the big crowd was in for a back-and-forth affair.

But Turner engineered a crisp two-minute drive before halftime—capped by a 7-yard scoring strike to Jace Pulse—beginning a streak of five touchdowns in the Tigers' next six possessions.

"We let a lot of things escalate today and you can't do that with a team like those guys. There's a reason they're a top-25 team" said UJ head coach Josh Kittell. "We fought with them for two quarters, but once it started snowballing we weren't able to stop it."

Turner showed all the traits that make him a legitimate All-American candidate. He fired two touchdown passes to Kodi Larson and one to Kevin Holt. On the ground, Turner ran for 177 yards and was willing to either run around or through UJ defenders.

"An ice bath might be required tomorrow," Turner joked after the game.

Kittell knew they had their hands full with the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Salem, Arkansas.

"He's a very good runner and he can extend plays with his feet," Kittell said of Turner. "We knew if we couldn't slow him down it was going to be tough."

Still, the Jimmies were right in it at halftime.

Dylan Klatt, who threw for 219 yards, hooked up with JaRiguez Collier for a 39-yard touchdown early in the second quarter to make it 7-7. Klatt and Branden Edwards connected for another long pass play to set up Sullivan and it was tied 14-all 2 minutes and 30 seconds before halftime.

"Jamestown made some big plays in the first half and gave us a lot of trouble defensively," DWU head coach Ross Cimpl said. "We had to get some stuff sorted out at halftime and I thought we did a nice job of bouncing back in the second half."

The Tigers (2-1) scored 21 third-quarter points and nearly had 24, but the Jimmies' defense stiffened to force a missed field goal, but it was too little, too late by then.

Both teams played much of the second half without two of their better players. Safety Kaleb Garcia was ejected early in the third quarter after being called for targeting on helmet-to-helmet contact with Dakota Wesleyan standout receiver Dustin Livingston.

"It hurts when you lose your senior captain," Kittell said. "He does so much for us, but when something like that happens, other guys need to step up."

It was a learning experience for the Jimmies against a top-notch opponent.

"We didn't handle adversity very well today," Kittell said. "This will open some eyes. We just need to go back to work.

"The good news is this is only week three and all of our goals are still in front of us."

The Jimmies (1-2) hit the road next Saturday to face 2-0 Hastings College (Neb.). Hastings defeated Valley City State 35-32 on Saturday.

Dakota Wesleyan 55, University of Jamestown 17

DWU 7 14 20 14 -- 55

UJ 0 14 0 3 -- 17

First quarter

DWU--Dillon Turner 38 run (Chase Murphy), 1:07.

Second quarter

UJ--JaRiguez Collier 39 pass from Dylan Klatt (Grant Linde kick), 14:51.

DWU--Kodi Larson 7 pass from Turner (Murphy kick), 5:28.

UJ--Keldrick Sullivan 3 run (Linde kick), 2:30.

DWU--Jace Pulse 7 pass from Turner (Murphy kick), :15.

Third quarter

DWU--Turner 1 run (Murphy kick), 12:08.

DWU--Larson 15 pass from Turner (Murphy kick), 5:28.

DWU--Turner 16 run (kick failed), 2:50.

Fourth quarter

DWU--Kevin Holt 30 pass from Turner (Murphy kick), 11:52.

UJ--Grant Linde 30 field goal, 3:46.

DWU--Brandon Slama 79 fumble return (Murphy kick), 2:50.

Statistics

Dakota Wesleyan

Rushing: Turner 19-177, Jonny Withrow 14-97, Gaige Marshall 4-21, Eathen Gaulke 3-11, Kodi Larson 2-9, Luke Loudenburg 1-3 Shaye Slaughter 1-(-6).

Passing: Turner 21-28 219 yards 3 TD.

Receiving: Payne Ahrens 3-40, Larson 3-40, Dustin Livingston 4-36, Holt 1-30, Pulse 4-29, Withrow 2-12, Luke Stephens 1-12, Loudenburg 1-11.

Jamestown

Rushing: Yvon St. Louis 7-88, Sullivan 13-23, Josiah Shank 3-16, Klatt 4-11, Jake Amundson 1-9, Ty Myron 6-8, Bruno Saenz 1-(-1).

Passing: Klatt 21-28 219 yards 1 TD; Jordan Mann 1-3 4 yards.

Receiving: Branden Edwards 6-144, Collier 3-50, Saenz 2-22, Pete Fehr 1-15, Dez Pettigrew 2-9, Amundson 1-4, Liam Huseby 1-(1-).