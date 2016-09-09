No. 2 Corsica-Stickney blanks Cougars

Burke/South Central's Vladik Johnson, right, gets a block from teammate Joseph Reiser (18) on Friday in Corsica. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

The No. 2 ranked team in Class 9B ended up shutting out Burke/South Central 52-0 in Corsica. The contest ended early in the fourth quarter due to the 50-point mercy rule.

The Jaguars took the opening kickoff and marched to the Cougar 1-yard line only to lose the ball on a fumble.

Burke/South Central, which has only four upperclassmen on its roster, punched the ball out to their 18-yard line before being forced to punt.

The Jaguars took over on the Burke/South Central 48-yard line and needed only two plays to hit pay dirt, as Cordel Menning rambled 21 yards to open the scoring.

On their next possession, the Cougars managed a first down, but were again forced to punt.

Corsica/Stickney took over at its own 42-yard line and went on a seven play drive that was capped by a five-yard run quarterback Landon Bruinsma. The two-point conversion was good and the Jaguars held a 16-0 lead after the first quarter.

"I was pretty disappointed in the way we started," Corsica-Stickney coach Jason Broughton said. "Our intensity wasn't there. It seemed as the game went on, we picked it up and played better. But that is something that is going to have to be corrected."

The Jaguars did play better in the second quarter, as Bruinsma had scoring passes of 73 yards to Josh Moser and seven yards to Cole Gerlach. Clayton Menning added a 58-yard touchdown run and Corsica-Stickney held a commanding halftime lead of 38-0.

"Our kids really set in defensively after that first quarter," Broughton said. "We knew exactly what they wanted to do and our kids did a nice job of taking some things away from them."

Clayton Menning led the Jaguars on the ground with eight carries and 135 yards. Bruinsma was 7-of-12 for 138 yards passing.

Corsica/Stickney (2-0) rushed 33 times for 315 yards and the Jaguars finished with 453 total yards.

Bryce Plamp led the Jaguar defense with six tackles.

"We're just trying to hang in there right now," Cougar coach Mike Sebern said. "The schedule is really front-end loaded. We're going to try to do the best we can and get better fundamentally. Our consistency on offense is a glaring problem and a lot of is the youth situation. Sometimes it's hard to keep telling the kids it's going to get better and it will."

Burke/South Central had 54 total yards of offense.

Defensively, the Cougars (0-3) were led by Borden Rolf with eight tackles and Vladik Johnson and Finn Hanson with seven tackles each.

Corsica/Stickney will travel to Avon Friday and Burke/South Central will take on Colome in Bonesteel on Friday.

B/SC 0 0 0 0-0

C/S 16 22 8 6-52

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

CS: Cordel Menning 21 run (Josh Moser pass from Landon Bruinsma)

CS: Bruinsma 5 run (Blake Moke pass from Bruinsma)

Second Quarter

CS: Moser 73 pass from Bruinsma (Clayton Menning run)

CS: Cole Gerlach 7 pass from Bruinsma (Cordel Menning run)

CS: Clayton Menning 58 run (pass fail)

Third Quarter

CS: Cordel Menning 5 run (Bryce Plamp pass from Bruinsma)

Fourth Quarter

CS: Jaden Barse 1 run (game ended)