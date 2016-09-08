Kicking Kernel: Paulson puts talent to use in football, soccer

Mitchell's Seth Paulson (1) kicks off during a game earlier this season at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Seth Paulson can kick the ball. And depending on the sport, he can put it between the uprights or in the back of the net.

The Mitchell High School senior is competing for the both the Kernel football team and the boys soccer team this season. He's a kicking Kernel and when he's on the football field, the objective is kick the ball over the goal post and in soccer, he needs to kick the ball under the goal post.

So far this season, Paulson has been excelling at both.

In football, he's 6-for-6 on extra points and has one 28-yard field goal after two games. In soccer, Paulson has scored three goals for the Kernels.

"This year worked out perfect," Paulson said about balancing the two sports. "The two schedules didn't have any conflict."

Paulson, a five-year starter on the soccer team, first gained interest in kicking for the football last year as a junior, but never joined the team due to too many other commitments. That changed this year as Paulson dedicated more time to kicking a football in the spring and summer.

"It was a matter of time and timing," MHS football head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "He made that commitment this spring that he wanted to be involved. We allowed flexibility and I think that gave him the confidence to pull it off, while still dedicating himself to soccer as well."

Mitchell boys soccer coach Ken Novak said he doesn't discourage any of his players from being involved in any other activities like football or band.

"It's one of the great benefits of being in a smaller community and smaller school," Novak said about Paulson playing on both the football and soccer teams. "He's one of those larger than life type of players and he's very visible on the soccer field."

The only close call Paulson expected to have when both the soccer team and football team were playing was on Aug. 27. The soccer team had finished a West River road trip with a game against Spearfish in the morning and then Paulson rushed back to Mitchell for the Kernel Bowl game against Harrisburg.

"We're awful excited to have him," VanOverschelde said. "Not only what he adds to our team, but he's great a young man and we'll take those guys any day."

Kicking the football

For the Mitchell football team, Paulson handles all of the kicking—extra points, field goals and kickoffs—as well as the punting duties.

"It comes pretty natural to me with my soccer background," Paulson said. "I take my steps back and hope for the best."

In his first year kicking a football, Paulson's strong leg has shown on Kernel kickoffs. He's averaging 43.4 yards per kickoff and has a long punt of 42 yards in two games.

"Kicking a soccer ball, you can get a bunch of different run-ups for a lot of different styles of kicks," Paulson said. "A football, a lot of times we want to kick it deep or on the ground."

VanOverschelde showed confidence in his new kicker early in the season, calling on Paulson for field goals twice against Harrisburg. The 10-year head coach said he won't hesitate to call on Paulson at any time for a field goal.

With the extra work he dedicated this summer to field goal kicking, Paulson said he's always ready to kick.

"I was getting good distance but my accuracy wasn't the best," Paulson said. "That's what I really worked on this summer was my accuracy."

For Novak, Paulson's early success kicking the football hasn't been a surprise. The second-year boys soccer coach praised Paulson's leadership skills and his ability to communicate with both younger and older players on the soccer field.

"The leg-swing is there," Novak said. "The weight distribution and things like that are a little different between kicking a football and soccer. Part of his success in football is his timing on the approach. He's got that down."