Kernels battle back to beat Yankton

It wasn't a smooth start but it was the right finish for the Mitchell High School volleyball team on Thursday night.

After dropping the first set, the Kernels came back to take the next three sets for a 3-1 win over Yankton Thursday in Eastern South Dakota Conference play at the Mitchell High School gym.

Set scores were 18-25, 25-18, 25-14 and 25-18.

Once the Kernels got in a rhythm, it was all Mitchell, who moved to 4-2 overall and 3-2 in the ESD.

"I thought we were playing our type of volleyball," Kernel coach Deb Thill said. "We like playing power volleyball and that all starts with the first pass. We like to rely on power serving and I thought after the first set and we got some momentum, I think we did a good job of keeping it going and avoiding getting into a scenario where the game was choppy."

It was Yankton that feasted on a strong start and plenty of energy in the early going, leading 4-0 in the first set and staying in front of the Kernels wire-to-wire for a 25-18 victory. Yankton coach Tiffany Beste credited that strong start to her team's ability to pass the ball early. And similar to Mitchell, the Gazelles are young, with just three seniors on the roster.

"We passed really well and we were able to run our offense better," Beste said. "We made them have to play a little more defense, which makes it easier on us. In sets two, three and four, we just didn't pass the ball well. That makes it hard on the defense because you really have Mitchell pounding balls back at you."

From the second set on, Mitchell played with more energy and it showed through. Tied at 16 in the second frame, the Kernels scored nine of the final 11 points, including four kills from Chelsea Brewster.

"We came out with a lot more energy," said Mitchell senior Megan Sebert. "When we made a mistake we didn't get down on ourselves and we came out played a lot better defense."

In the third set, Mitchell and Yankton played to a 7-7 tie before Mitchell put together a big 11-3 run to take control. Brewster and Haley Burdick combined for a block to make it 23-14 before Yankton made two errors to clinch the set.

In set four, the Kernels built a slight lead of three points a couple of times but could never really pull away until late. Tied at 16, Mackenzie Miller had a kill and followed up a Yankton hitting error with an ace to quickly make it 19-16. Burdick and Brewster teamed up again at the end of the match with kills to close out the Gazelles.

On the Mitchell side of the net, Miller posted another monster game for the Kernels. She had a game-high 16 kills, 15 digs and four aces. Lauren Larson had 21 digs and Sebert had 11 digs.

Brewster finished with 11 kills and Mandy Schmidt had 33 set assists. Burdick had eight blocks for the Kernels, one shy of an MHS single-game school record.

"I was happy with how we responded after the first set and in the fourth set, we were up and Yankton came back and we did a good job of battling," Thill said. "Our team does a good job of shaking things off and playing the next point. That's tough to do when you're a young team but our senior leadership has been very good."

For the Gazelles, sophomore Jessica Reinhardt led the way with seven kills, 14 digs and three blocks. Josie Sayler had six kills and four blocks and Cameryn Specht had four aces and eight assists. Holly Mines added 18 digs.

Thursday's game represented yet another way for the Kernels to leave the 2015 season in the rearview mirror, surpassing the win total from a year ago (three) with their fourth victory of the season.

"We have gotten a lot better and we've improved," Sebert said. We know that we've got to bring the energy in each match it's helped us build confidence in what we can do."

Subvarsity

JV: Mitchell won 25-22, 19-25, 15-9. Payton Morgan had six kills and four digs. Carly Haring had four blocks and three digs. Brooke Flemmer had three aces and eight digs.

Sophomore: Mitchell won 25-22, 25-21. Flemmer, Sage Jorgensen and Tess Limberg all had three kills. Flemmer added 11 assists, Jorgensen had six digs and Limberg tacked on eight digs.

Freshman A: Yankton won 25-19, 26-24.

Freshman B: Yankton won 10-25, 25-22, 15-13.