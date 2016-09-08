Area high school volleyball roundup: Hanson stays perfect

Tayah Waldera (7) and Allison Bahmuller (15), of Hanson, attempt to block Hannah Clark, of Mount Vernon/Plankinton, at the net on Thursday in Hanson. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

ALEXANDRIA — Hanson edged Mount Vernon/Plankinton in a high school volleyball marathon match to remain undefeated on Thursday.

Ashley Moe turned in a dominating performance as she led the way offensively and defensively as she compiled 26 digs to go with 17 kills. Hannah Marquardt had 31 digs and Tayah Waldera had 19 set assists.

For Mount Vernon/Plankinton, Destiney Haak amassed 16 kills to go with her five aces.

Hanson won the JV match 2-0, and the teams split the C games 1-1.

Hanson (7-0) travels to Canistota on Tuesday to play Canistota. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (2-2) next plays in the Custer Battlefield Highway Tournament on Saturday in Kimball.

Wagner 3

Gregory 0

WAGNER — After opening the season with four straight losses, Wagner earned its third straight victory, breezing past Gregory in three straight sets on Thursday.

Set scores were 25-8, 25-20 and 25-14.

Lifting the Red Raiders to victory were Jensen Holzbauer with 11 kills and seven aces and Chase Tyler's 21 set assists.

No stats were reported for Gregory.

Wagner (3-4) plays Avon in Wagner on Tuesday. Gregory (4-5) plays Sept. 17 in Tyndall.

Kimball/White Lake 3

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

WHITE LAKE—Kimball/White Lake ran its record to a perfect 4-0 in sweeping Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Thursday in three sets.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21

Brooklyn Donald turned in an strong all-around performance for Kimball/White Lake, recording four blocks, six aces, eight kills and 20 digs. Heather Munsen had 16 assists and Darby Deffenbaugh had 14 assists.

For the Nighthawks, Erica Koster put together a solid game with 17 assists and 16 digs. Matti Reiner chipped in by knocking down five kills as well as putting back six blocks.

Kimball/White Lake won the JV game 2-0.

Kimball/White Lake plays Ethan in the opening round of the Custer Battlefield Highway Tournament on Saturday in Kimball. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-4) hosts Colome on Saturday in Armour.

Lyman 3

New Underwood 0

PRESHO—Lyman continues to put together an impressive season as it downed New Underwood in three sets on Thursday to improve to 7-1.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-17.

Sharing the offensive load for the Raiders were Bailey DeJong and Shelby Schindler, who put down 13 kills and 12 kills, respectively. Carly Uthe directed the offense with 16 set assists.

Lyman plays at Philip on Saturday in the Philip Tournament.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 3

Mitchell Christian 0

FORESTBURG—Mitchell Christian dropped its third straight game in losing in straight sets to Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday in Forestburg.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-17 and 25-16.

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket was led by Kyla Morgan's nine kills and Kayla Olson's 20 assists. Abby Doering added four aces.

Erica Thompson led the defensive effort for the Golden Eagles, as she notched ten digs. Kaitlyn Asmus put down four kills and two aces in the loss.

Both Sanborn Central/Woonsocket (3-2) and Mitchell Christian (2-3) play on Saturday in the Custer Battlefield Highway Tournament in Kimball.

Colome 3

Jones County 1

COLOME — Colome topped Jones County 3-1 in prep volleyball action on Thursday in Colome.

Set scores were 25-23, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-19.

Sara Bryan's strong night propelled the Cowgirls to victory as she assisted on 54 points. Callie Heath put away 19 kills to go along with Kaydee Health's 11 kills.

For Jones County, Savannah Krogman had 11 kills.

Colome (2-4) is at Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Saturday in Armour.

Bridgewater-Emery 3

Irene-Wakonda 1

BRIDGEWATER — Kadra Kayser had nine kills and 14 digs to push Bridgewater-Emery past Irene-Wakonda 3-1 in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Bridgewater.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-17, 20-25 and 25-11.

Autumn Hilton had nine kills and three blocks, while Libby Bailey chipped in 13 digs and two aces. Hannah Harberts finished with 15 assists in the win.

For Irene-Wakonda, Ashley Emmick had 20 digs and three aces in the loss.

Bridgewater-Emery (3-2) plays Freeman on Tuesday in Freeman. Irene-Wakonda (0-5) plays Freeman Academy/Marion on Tuesday in Wakonda.

Chamberlain 3

Crow Creek 0

CHAMBERLAIN—Chamberlain swept Crow Creek on Thursday in a prep volleyball match in Chamberlain.

Set scores were 25-20, 25-12 and 25-20.

Paige Reuer paced the Cubs with nine kills. Izzy Tyrell dished out 13 assists. Taylor Sharping and Allison Comp both had three aces, while Sharping added seven digs.

Grace Yeaton recorded six digs for Chamberlain.

Chamberlain (2-3) will host Todd County on Tuesday in Chamberlain.

Ethan 3

Menno 0

ETHAN — Ethan edged Menno in the first set, before winning the next two convincingly on Thursday in a prep volleyball match in Ethan.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-9 and 25-9.

Karly Gustafson powered Ethan with 11 kills. Rachel Hawkins and Janae Gustafson recorded 16 and 14 digs, respectively. Hawkins added five aces and Kacey Bartscher dished out 16 assists.

For Menno, Eisley Sayler recorded five kills, Courtnee Edelman added nine digs and Paige Heckenlaible had two blocks. Hailey Fergen notched four assists.

Ethan won the JV match 2-1.

Ethan (4-3) is at Kimball on Saturday to play in the Custer Battlefield Highway Tournament.

Menno (1-3) plays Howard on Monday in Menno.

Canistota 3

Wessington Springs 0

WESSINGTON SPRINGS—Wessington Springs fell from the ranks of the undefeated on Thursday as it dropped a match to Canistota in three straight sets.

Set scores were 26-24, 25-17 and 25-11.

Both Kalli Ortman and Kenzy Kirby knocked down 11 kills apiece for the Hawks. Kassidy Engbrecht accounted for 33 assists on the night.

For Wessington Springs, Jaycee Hohn had nine digs and six kills, while Maddie Neely had 10 digs and five kills. Whitney Reider assisted on 22 points for the Spartans.

Canistota (3-3) travels to Colman on Monday to play Colman-Egan. Wessington Springs (2-1) travels to Woonsocket on Tuesday to play Sanborn Central/Woonsocket.

Scotland 3

Freeman Academy/Marion 2

FREEMAN — Scotland edged Freeman Academy/Marion 3-2 in a prep volleyball match on Thursday in Freeman.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 17-25 and 15-11.

For Scotland, Taylor Gall had 11 kills, 3.5 blocks and nine digs and Taylor Bietz had one kill, one block, 26 assists, 15 digs and one ace.

Michele Schoenwald had two aces, 20 kills and nine digs, while Amy Ptak had one kill, 36 assists and six digs in the loss for the Bearcats.

Scotland (3-2) plays Freeman in Freeman on Monday. Freeman Academy/Marion (2-3) plays Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Saturday in Ramona.

Bon Homme 3

Platte-Geddes 2

PLATTE — The Bon Homme Cavaliers continue to roll through the competition as they notched an impressive five set victory over Platte-Geddes on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26 and 25-11

Powering the Cavalier attack were the duo of Sierra Mesman and Jeni Schmidt. Mesman put together a stat line of 18 kills, 37 digs, and two blocks, while Schmidt racked up 19 kills, 42 digs, five blocks, and three aces. Deann Jelsma assisted on 44 points.

For the Black Panthers, Alexis Peterson had 11 kills, 21 digs and Jada Nelson notched 10 kills, 15 digs.

Bon Homme (9-0) plays Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Tuesday in Tyndall. Platte-Geddes (0-2) plays Andes Central/Dakota Christian in New Holland on Monday.

Big East Volleyball Tournament

McCook Central/Montrose 3

Howard 0

GARRETSON — McCook Central/Montrose defeated Howard 3-0 in the opening round of the Big East Conference Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Garretson.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-20 and 25-13.

Danielle Hanson had 10 kills and Morgan Koepsell added eight kills and one block. McKenna Kranz had five aces and Nicole Bies chipped in 17 assists and 13 digs for a double-double.

For Howard, Cayla Koepsell had six kills and three blocks, while Citori Rentz added six assists, two aces and two digs.

MCM advanced to the semifinals against Chester and Howard faced Flandreau in the consolation semifinal.

Chester Area 3

McCook Central/Montrose 0

GARRETSON—Chester Area advanced to the Big East Conference championship game with a 3-0 win over McCook Central/Montrose on Thursday in Garretson.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-23 and 25-18.

For MCM, Danielle Hanson led the team with nine kills and four aces, while Nicole Bies added 13 assists and 11 digs for her second double-double of the night.

Karissa Campbell had 13 kills, while Hanna Reiff had 32 digs in the win.

Chester (7-3) plays Parker in the BEC championship game at 7 p.m. on Saturday in Volga, while MCM (5-5) will play Baltic in the third-place game at 5 p.m. on Saturday in Volga.

Howard 3

Flandreau 0

GARRETSON—The Howard Tigers bounced back with a 3-0 win over Flandreau in the Big East Conference Volleyball Tournament on Thursday in Garretson.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-15 and 25-8.

Hilary Albrecht and Sarah Borgers each had four kills to lead the Tigers, while Jordan Glanzer had three aces in the win.

Howard (4-3) will play Sioux Valley in the fifth-place match of the BEC tournament at 4 p.m. on Saturday in Volga.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 3

Sunshine Bible Academy 0

MILLER — Andes Central/Dakota Christian traveled to Miller on Thursday night and came away with a three set victory over Sunshine Bible Academy.

Set scores were 25-5, 25-5 and 25-10.

Brianna Deurmier served her way to 10 aces in leading the Thunder to victory. Taylor Gray pitched in to the winning effort with 11 assists and three aces.

For Sunshine Bible Academy, Cailey Banik had three kills.

AC/DC (2-4) plays Platte-Geddes on Monday in New Holland.

Gayville-Volin 3

Freeman 1

GAYVILLE — Gayville-Volin downed Freeman 3-1 in a high school volleyball match on Thursday in Gayville.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-10, 26-28 and 25-12.

No stats were provided.

Gayville-Volin (3-2) plays Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday in Hurley. Freeman (2-3) plays Scotland in Freeman on Monday.

Thursday's statewide scores

Aberdeen Central def. Pierre, 25-15, 25-15, 25-20

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-10, 25-21

Alcester-Hudson def. West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa, 25-19, 25-24, 21-25, 25-19

Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-5, 25-5, 25-10

Arlington def. Elkton-Lake Benton, 19-25, 25-21, 25-19, 25-22

Belle Fourche def. Spearfish, 19-25, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19, 15-8

Bon Homme def. Platte-Geddes, 25-27, 25-23, 25-21, 24-26, 15-11

Bridgewater-Emery def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-17, 25-17, 20-25, 25-11

Brookings def. Huron, 25-27, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14

Canistota def. Wessington Springs, 26-24, 25-17, 25-11

Castlewood def. Colman-Egan, 23-25, 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 15-9

Chamberlain def. Crow Creek, 25-20, 25-12, 25-20

Colome def. Jones County, 25-23, 25-21, 25-17, 25-19

Dakota Valley def. Beresford, 25-15, 25-11, 25-18

Deubrook def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-21, 25-13, 25-19

Douglas def. Hot Springs, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18

Elk Point-Jefferson def. Canton, 25-13, 25-19, 25-16

Estelline def. DeSmet, 25-21, 25-16, 25-23

Ethan def. Menno, 26-24, 25-9, 25-9

Faith def. Rapid City Christian, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25, 25-12

Florence/Henry def. Langford, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15

Gayville-Volin def. Freeman, 25-11, 25-10, 26-28, 25-12

Great Plains Lutheran def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-18, 25-18

Groton Area def. Britton-Hecla, 25-17, 25-18, 25-12

Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 26-24, 25-20, 25-22

Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-17, 25-23, 25-21

Hanson def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 26-24, 21-25, 25-5, 13-25, 15-5

Harrisburg def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21

Highmore-Harrold def. Iroquois, 25-9, 25-13, 25-17

Hill City def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-15, 25-19, 25-22

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-8, 25-17, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

Lake Preston def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-12, 21-25, 25-14

Lyman def. New Underwood, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17

Madison def. Lennox, 25-23, 25-20, 28-26

McLaughlin def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-19, 25-17, 25-23

Milbank Area def. Webster, 26-24, 15-25, 25-22, 19-25, 15-12

Miller def. Ipswich, 25-13, 25-17, 25-14

Mitchell def. Yankton, 18-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18

Mobridge-Pollock def. Leola/Frederick, 25-20, 20-25, 26-24, 25-18

Philip def. Stanley County, 25-14, 25-17, 25-11

Potter County def. Faulkton, 16-25, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17

Rapid City Stevens def. Rapid City Central, 25-11, 25-16, 25-21

Redfield/Doland def. Tiospa Zina Tribal, 25-16, 25-6, 25-18

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Mitchell Christian, 25-23, 25-17, 25-16

Scotland def. Freeman Academy, 25-23, 25-23, 14-25, 17-25, 15-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. West Central, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20

St. Francis Indian def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-20, 25-17

St. Mary's, Neb. def. Burke/South Central, 25-9, 25-20, 25-19

Tea Area def. Dell Rapids, 25-23, 25-21, 25-23

Vermillion def. Tri-Valley, 25-22, 25-19, 25-13

Wagner def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-20, 25-14

Wahpeton, N.D. def. Sisseton, 20-25, 25-19, 25-15, 26-24

Warner def. Northwestern, 25-16, 20-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-5

Watertown def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 26-24

Waubay/Summit def. Waverly-South Shore, 27-25, 25-23, 18-25, 22-25, 15-13

White River def. Bennett County, 25-20, 25-19, 25-15

Big East Conference Tournament

Semifinals

Chester def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-15, 25-23, 25-18

Parker def. Baltic, 26-24, 25-23, 25-14

First Round

Baltic def. Sioux Valley, 25-12, 25-21, 25-17

Chester def. Flandreau, 25-12, 25-12, 25-11

McCook Central/Montrose def. Howard, 25-22, 25-20, 25-13

Parker def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-11, 25-4

Consolation Semifinal

Howard def. Flandreau, 25-16, 25-15, 25-8

Consolation Semifinal

Sioux Valley def. Garretson, 25-16, 25-8, 25-13

Edgemont Triangular

Edgemont def. Hay Springs, Neb., 25-12, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18