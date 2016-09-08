Kernels down Sioux Falls Washington in girls' tennis

Mitchell's Kelsey Dahme hits a forehand shot during No. 2 doubles action with teammate Kaihlen Smith in a dual against Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Mitchell's Sammy Pooley delivers a forehand shot during no. 1 doubles action with teammate Avery Larson in a dual against Sioux Falls Washington on Thursday at Hitchcock Park in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

For the first time in the Pat Moller tenure, the Mitchell girls' tennis team has defeated a Sioux Falls school.

The Kernels defeated Sioux Falls Washington 8-1 on Thursday at Hitchcock Park in a high school girls' tennis match.

Moller said it's the first time during his six-year stint with the Kernels that they have defeated a Sioux Falls school.

"Anytime that we can beat Sioux Falls, it is just a little extra satisfying for us," said Moller, who noted the Sioux Falls schools have a year-round advantage with the indoor courts.

Thursday's win was another for the Kernels, who are now 11-1 on the season.

"We have had a lot of success and they're really starting to believe in themselves," Moller said. "Every time they take the court, they have a bigger belief in their abilities and they are expecting to win."

The Kernels won most of the matches with ease, but the No. 2 doubles team of Kelsey Dahme and Kaihlen Smith had a tough match. The pair defeated Skylar CloseSmith and Maddie VanderFeen 6-1, 6-7 (6) and 13-11.

"I really liked the way they just fought through and fought for every point," Moller said.

Moller was also impressed with his No. 6 singles player, Madison Bohlen, who won her match against Sydney Jaureque (6-1, 6-0).

"She really played well," Moller said. "She kind of had a rough weekend last weekend (in Brookings), especially on Saturday in that wind. She played solid tennis today."

Mitchell will get another Sioux Falls foe on Tuesday as it plays at Roosevelt.

"Another challenge against another Sioux Falls school," Moller said. "So we look forward to that, too."

Mitchell 8, Sioux Falls Washington 1

Singles:

No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Sadie Goodhope (SFW), 6-1, 6-4.

No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Katelyn Nesheim (SFW), 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Skylar CloseSmith (SFW), 6-2, 6-1.

No. 4: Taylor Olson (SFW) def. Kaihlen Smith (M), 6-3, 6-3.

No. 5: Ashley Jones (M) def. Maddie VanderFeen (SFW), 6-0, 6-1.

No. 6: Madison Bohlen def. Sydney Jaureque (SFW), 6-1, 6-0

Doubles:

No. 1: Pooley/Larson (M) def. Goodhope/Nesheim (SFW), 6-3, 6-1

No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. CloseSmith/VanderFeen (SFW), 6-1, 6-7(6), 13-11

No. 3: Jones/Bohlen (M) def. Olson/Rachel Doll (SFW), 6-0, 6-3