Late goal pushes Mitchell girls soccer team over Huron

Seemela Novak scored the game-winning goal in the 68th minute to push Mitchell past Huron 1-0 in a girls soccer match on Thursday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell.

The Kernels finished the match with 22 total shots and eight shots on goal, while goalie Caroline Titze recorded nine saves in the shutout.

"We weren't finishing in the final third," MHS girls coach Jason Wear said. "Seemela took a nice touch and buried a nice shot in the back of the net."

Novak was named the team's MVP of the game, while Marianna Novak earned an assist on the goal.

"It was rewarding because the team earned the goal," Wear said. "There was some good passing and good communication throughout the game."

Mitchell (4-5) plays Watertown on Tuesday in Mitchell.

Kernel boys soccer team falls in heartbreaker

Huron scored a late winning goal to top the Mitchell High School boys soccer team 2-1 on Thursday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.

The two rivals were locked in a scoreless draw at halftime before Mitchell broke through with a goal by Seth Paulson. Kelby Escobin had the assist, which put the Kernels up 1-0.

Huron came back to score on a breakaway to tie the game before scoring with less than two minutes remaining in the contest.

"It was the most complete game we have played yet," MHS boys soccer head coach Ken Novak said. "Last week, we knew we needed to bring the attacking third under our control, and this week we did. We want a 'W' and it keeps slipping through our grasp. I told the boys after the game, regardless of the score, they played like winners. I am very proud of how this team continues to develop."

Mitchell finished the game with eight shots and seven shots on goal, while goalie Luke Novak had eight saves.

Mitchell (1-6-1) plays Watertown on Tuesday in Mitchell.