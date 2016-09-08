Dakota Magic blowout Omaha Nation

The Dakota Magic improved to 3-0 in the National Basketball League of America with a 158-85 blowout win over the Omaha Nation.

Jalen Pendleton led the Magic with 30 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Luke Moyer and Myles Coleman each contributed 26 points in the win. Terrell Newton, a Dakota Wesleyan University alumni, finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

The Magic led the Nation 75-35 at halftime.

For Omaha, Weston Wood had 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double, while Matthew Sheridan III added 16 points and 12 rebounds in the loss.

The Dakota Magic play the Omaha Chargers at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Corn Palace.