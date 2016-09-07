The Jackrabbits will host Drake University at 6 p.m. Saturday at the new Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

SDSU (0-1) is coming off a 59-41 defeat against FBS powerhouse Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. The Jacks played right with the Horned Frogs for most of the night, but TCU pulled away for the 14-point win.

The Horned Frogs outgained the Jackrabbits 662-461 advantage in total offense. Taryn Christion ended the night with a career-high 333 yards on 19-of-30 passing, while Jake Wieneke collected eight receptions for 196 yards.

Drake (0-1) lost its season opener 38-35 against Quincy University, which is an NCAA Division II member from Illinois.

Weber State (0-1) at University of South Dakota (0-1)

VERMILLION—For just the second time, Weber State and the University of South Dakota will play each other on the gridiron.

The Coyotes will host the Wildcats at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the DakotaDome in Vermillion in their home opener.

This will be just the second game ever between the two teams. The only other game played was in November 1970 in Ogden, Utah and resulted in a 21-21 tie.

It will be Weber State's first game in the state of South Dakota since 1968.

The Coyotes lost to New Mexico 48-21 in their season opener last Saturday in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Weber State opened its season with a 45-6 loss against Utah State last Saturday.

Augustana University (1-0) at University of Mary (0-1)

BISMARCK, N.D.—No. 21 Augustana University (1-0) will continue cross-divisional play on Saturday at on the University of Mary (0-1) in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Opening kickoff between the Vikings and Marauders is set for 1 p.m. at MDU Resources Community Bowl.

Augustana is coming off a 37-34 overtime win over Northern State in its season opener last weekend. Mary opened the 2016 season with a 17-0 defeat against Concordia-St. Paul.

The Vikings put up 440 yards of offense in the season opener against Northern State, getting 187 yards on the ground and 253 yards through the air from senior quarterback Trey Heid.

Saturday's game will be the sixth all-time meeting between Augustana and Mary. The Vikings are 3-2 all-time against the Marauders, including 1-2 all-time in Bismarck. Augustana and U-Mary last met on Sept. 27, 2014, a 52-0 win for the Vikings at Kirkeby-Over Stadium.

Minnesota State-Moorhead (1-0) at University of Sioux Falls (1-0)

SIOUX FALLS—The University of Sioux Falls will host Minnesota State-Moorhead in its season opener on Saturday.

The Cougars will play the Dragons at 6 p.m. at Bob Young Field in Sioux Falls.

USF is coming off a season-opening 49-13 win over St. Cloud State University in St. Cloud, Minn. USF rolled up 585 yards in total offense, including 343 yards rushing. It is the most rushing yards for USF since racking up 424 against Southwest Minnesota State in 2013.

The Dragons defeated Wayne State college 41-24 last Saturday. They outgained the Wildcats 528-397 in total offense. The Dragons rushed for 233 yards on 47 carries and threw for 295 yards.

Southwest Minnesota State University (1-0) at Northern State University (0-1)

ABERDEEN—Northern State University will host Southwest Minnesota State University on national television.

The Wolves and Mustangs will play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Clark Swisher Field in Aberdeen in the second annual InsuraCrop Ag Bowl. The game will broadcast live on ESPN3/WatchESPN. The game is part of the 22-game NCAA Division II Football Showcase.

NSU is coming off a 37-34 overtime defeat against Augustana University. NSU led 28-24 with under five minutes left in the game, but Augustana rallied with a touchdown to take a 31-28 lead with 1:54 remaining. The Wolves threatened to regain the lead in the final minute, but had to settle for a game-tying 21-yard field goal with 11 seconds left in regulation. NSU booted a field goal on its possession in overtime, but Augustana countered with a touchdown to win the game.

SMSU is looking to start its season 2-0 for the second straight season and fourth time since 2009. SMSU opened its season with a 42-38 come-from-behind victory over then-No. 19 Minnesota Duluth.

Black Hills State (1-0) at Fort Lewis College (0-1)

DURANGO, COLO.—After snapping a losing streak that spanned parts of two seasons, Black Hills State University looks for its second-straight victory at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado, on Saturday.

Black Hills State earned its first season-opening win since the 2008 season. Black Hills State snapped a 12-game losing streak with its 34-33 victory at Adams State. Previously, the last win had come on November 8, 2014, a 30-27 triumph against New Mexico Highlands.

Fort Lewis opened its season with a 17-10 defeat against Chadron State in week one.

South Dakota School of Mines (1-0) at Dixie State (1-0)

ST. GEORGE, UTAH—South Dakota School of Mines will travel 938 miles for its first ever Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference football game on Saturday.

The Hardrockers will play at Dixie State, which is located in St. George, Utah.

The Hardrockers won their opening matchup against William Jewell 64-41 last Saturday. The Hardrockers exploded for 607 yards of total offense, as quarterback Jake Sullivan finished the game 21-of-29 for 258 yards passing and five touchdowns. Sullivan also led the team in rushing with 132 yards and another touchdown on 13 carries.

Dixie State is coming off of a 21-14 win over New Mexico Highlands.

Saint Ambrose University (0-1) at Dakota State (1-1)

MADISON—After two weeks on the road, Dakota State will play at home this weekend against Saint Ambrose (Iowa) University at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Madison.

The Trojans lost to Dordt College 45-42 last weekend. The game featured combined 183 plays, 1,165 total offensive yards and 69 first-downs by both teams.

Dordt outgained Dakota State 593-572 in total offensive yards. DSU broke a 43-year old team school record for most offensive yards in a single game, with the previous old record set in 1973 with 566 total offensive yards versus Black Hills State.

Briar Cliff (1-1) at Presentation College (1-0)

ABERDEEN—Presentation College will host Briar Cliff in its second straight home game to open the 2016 campaign.

The Saints will host Briar Cliff at 12 p.m. Saturday at Swisher Field in Aberdeen.

Last week, the Saints defeated Lawrence (Kan.) University 17-10 in Aberdeen. Briar Cliff lost to No. 13 Kansas Wesleyan 27-21 at the DakotaDome in Vermillion.

The Saints defeated Briar Cliff 23-14 last season in Vermillion.