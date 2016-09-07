MHS girls soccer team hosting cancer awareness event

In the Mitchell High School girls soccer team's game against Huron today at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex in Mitchell—red is encouraged.

Today's game is Mitchell's Red Card Cancer event, which is designed to raise both awareness and money for cancer research. According to its website, Red Card Cancer, a nonprofit organization, is a call to action to help defeat the world's biggest opponent by uniting the global game of soccer in the fight against cancer. The organization helps raise money and awareness for cancer research at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center.

MHS girls soccer head coach Jason Wear said he learned about the idea at national soccer convention in Baltimore, Maryland.

"It's something our team can do to help the cause," Wear said. "I gained some interest with the organization and thought 'Why not?' "

Wear said there isn't a set amount of money the team wants to raise, but all money raised will be donated back to Red Card Cancer organization.

To get into the game, fans will need to purchase Red Card Cancer bracelets with any donation. The team will have events for kids before the game, at halftime and in between the girls soccer game and the boys soccer game. Goals will be setup with radar-measuring equipment to allow kids to see how hard they kick a soccer ball and some gifts will be given out after the game.

Mitchell (3-5) started its season with three wins and three losses before dropping its two most-recent contests.

Wear said his team has continued to improve both in wins and losses throughout the season, noting Mitchell's performance against Brandon Valley. Including today's game, the Kernels have five games left on the season and Wear said he's excited to see how his team finishes down the stretch.