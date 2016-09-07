Kernels establishing defensive depth

Mitchell's Cody Riechelt (31) and Mitchell's Spencer Neugebauer (8) combine for a tackle on Yankton's Nate Stephenson (14) during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

Two games into the 2016 season, the Kernel defense has made its mark. In three out of four halves, Mitchell has only allowed six points. The Kernels also recorded a shutout in the first half against Harrisburg and the second half against Yankton.

Playing fast, aggressive and together, Mitchell's defense has proven it can give opposing offenses headaches.

"If we can have confidence in our defense, that just opens things up across the board for our football team," Mitchell head coach Kent VanOverschelde said. "We know that they can get on the field and then get off with (holding a team to) a three-and-out. That puts a jolt in our step."

Aiding the defense's early success has been depth at multiple positions. The Kernels have played 23 different players on defense thus far, compared to 17 different players on offense.

"The key is the depth we've developed," VanOverschelde said. "Through some adversity, we've found the right formula and we hoped we've found that especially with our defensive line."

Starting up front with the defensive line, the Kernels have moved away from playing two of their offensive linemen—Spencer Mohr and Bryce Geraets—regularly on the D-line. VanOverschelde credited defensive linemen DJ Krogman, Kyle Foote, Carter Max and Gregory Guthrie after Mitchell's 35-6 win over top-ranked Yankton. Along with Michael Horton, Spencer Morgan and Michael Loudner, the defensive line has shown it can adjust to facing multiple offensive packages. Mitchell's defense has recorded seven sacks with Guthrie leading the team with 2.5 sacks.

The emergence of depth on the defensive line has also given the offense an added boost.

"That allows our offensive line to be rested and ready every time they hit the football field," VanOverschelde said. "It's an added bonus."

In the second half against Yankton, Mitchell's offense and offensive line took over as the Kernels scored three rushing touchdowns on clock-eating drives. On the flip side, whenever Mitchell's defense was back on the field, the unit was fresh and attacking—looking a lot like the unit that held Harrisburg to negative yards in the first half of the season.

Senior defensive back Sam Michels agreed with his coach that the defense has developed depth.

"We really rotate the defensive line and the linebackers," Michels said. "We've had a lot of young guys coming up and learning. We keep getting better and better."

The Kernel defense is allowing 16.5 points per game after two games this season and has four turnovers (three interceptions and one fumble recovery).

Keeping teams from running the football has been the defense's biggest strength. Mitchell has only allowed an average of 68 yards on the ground in two games.

"Our run defense is really good," Michels said. "We've been getting pressure on the quarterback up the middle and our (defensive backs) are working hard."