BROOKINGS—Four South Dakota State University golfers—including Parkston's Sydney Bormann—finished in the top seven as the SDSU women's golf team won the Omaha Invitational last Sunday at the ArborLinks Golf Course in Nebraska City, Nebraska.

The Jacks won by 25 strokes over Summit League member North Dakota State, shooting a three-round 891 (309-288-294) on the par-72, 6,179 yard course.

Bormann, a freshman, shot an 80 to give her a three-round total of 229 (77-72-80) to finish seventh in her first collegiate event.

Megan Mingo (217) finished second, Teresa Toscano (222) placed fourth and Hallie Getz (225) finished fifth for the Jacks.

SDSU will play this upcoming Monday and Tuesday at the Missouri State University Payne Stewart Memorial in Springfield, Missouri.

Lawson opens season

SIOUX FALLS—Plankinton grad and University of Sioux Falls junior Nick Lawson began his cross-country season last Friday at the Augustana University Twilight Meet in Sioux Falls.

Lawson finished 48th to help the Cougars place seventh. Lawson finished with a time of 20-minutes and :22.23 seconds. Lawson was tabbed as USF's Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Athlete to Watch in the preseason release.

Jase Kraft, of Wessington Springs, is redshirting this season. Kraft ran unattached at the meet and won the non-award four-mile run with a time of 18:58.62.

Wagner wins Mount Marty Invite

YANKTON—The Mount Marty College women's golf team, led by senior Logan Wagner, earned top honors in their home Invitational last Friday at Hillcrest Golf and Country Club in Yankton.

Wagner, of Parkston, shot a final-round 83 to earn medalist honors. Her two-day score of 162 put her two strokes ahead of Morningside's Anjana Cordes.

Mount Marty finished with a 690 and beat Morningside by five strokes.

Kellie Winckler, of Lake Andes, finished 18th for the Lancers. She shot a 179.

Briar Cliff's Maisie Hurd, of Bridgewater, shot a 201 and tied for 47th.

Bormann, Augie place 4th in Kansas

SIOUX FALLS—The Augustana University women's golf team finished fourth at the Central Regional Fall preview on Wednesday in Olathe, Kansas. The Vikings carded a 51-over 627 (306-321).

Senior Jordan Bormann, of Parkston, tied for 22nd at the tournament. She ended the 36-hole tournament with a 16-over 160. She fired an 80 in both rounds.

The Vikings will play at the University of Indianapolis Fall Invite on Monday and Tuesday in Carmel, Indiana.