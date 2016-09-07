Mitchell Christian cross-country teams out to fast start

Mitchell Christian's Reegan Nydam runs during the boys junior varsity race at the Mitchell Invitational on Aug. 30 in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

If the cross-country season is a race, the Mitchell Christian boys and girls cross-country teams are off to a fast start.

After the team's first four meets of the season, the Golden Eagles have had winners at each event they have competed in.

The success continued again on Wednesday as Alec Nelson won the boys varsity race and Adaya Plastow won the girls varsity race at the Freeman Academy Invite in Freeman.

"The kids bond really well and there's something about this sport that really unifies us as a team," said MCS head coach Mark Miedema, who coaches 10 runners. "The first couple meets have been a success. We've set goals and reached goals."

Nelson also won the Custer Battlefield Highway Conference meet with a time of 19 minutes, 12 seconds on Saturday in Plankinton and placed ninth at the McCook Central/Montrose Invite on Aug. 30 in Salem. Luke Knutson finished third at the CBH conference meet and Braeden Nydam took 10th to help the Golden Eagle boys team win the event. Knutson took sixth at the Freeman Academy Invite.

"We treat every practice with purpose," Miedema said. "(Our team has) discipline, hard work, confidence and sets goals for ourselves. We are working together as team for a greater goal."

Plastow, an eighth-grader, hasn't lost a race yet this season. She won the junior varsity races at the Mitchell Invite (12:01) and MCM Invite (13:19). In her first varsity meet, which is a 5K race instead of 3K, Plastow won the CBH meet with a time of 22:11 and followed that up with a win on Wednesday.

"The kids are seeing the success in themselves," Miedema said. "We're a young team, but some have been running since sixth and seventh grade. We're gaining in experience and gaining in confidence."

Miedema said the team isn't "running aimlessly" during practice and the team is strategically running practices and in return, running races strategically. Currently, sophomores Nelson, Knutson and Nydam run varsity boys races, while Plastow and sophomore Moriah Plastow compete in the varsity girls races.

"We want to be able to peak by the time it comes to regions. We want to gradually build ourselves up and we're on the right course," Miedema said. "The kids are running their races a little wiser. They are starting to get to know how to run the races better."

Mitchell Christian competes in the Wagner Invitational on Monday in Pickstown.