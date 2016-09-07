DWU women's soccer drops 2-0 match against Black Hills

The Dakota Wesleyan University women's soccer team was blanked 2-0 against Black Hills State on Wednesday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex.

The Tigers and Yellow Jackets played to a 0-0 halftime tie, but BHSU netted two goals in the second period to claim the win.

Black Hills State's Rose Miller scored the first goal at the 48 minute mark, on an assist from Emma Jurewicz. Miller later assisted Jurewicz on her goal at the 56 minute mark.

DWU finished with six shots on goal, including three from Alyssa Weidler. Dakota Wesleyan goalie Kira Miller finished with eight saves.

The Tigers will play their next five matches on the road, starting this Saturday and Sunday at Jamestown University and Presentation College, respectively.