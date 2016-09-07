DWU swept by Morningside College

SIOUX CITY, Iowa—Dakota Wesleyan University dropped a Great Plains Athletic Conference match against Morningside College 3-0 on Wednesday in Sioux City, Iowa.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-20 and 25-21.

The Tigers fell behind early in the first set and Morningside held on in the second and third to sweep DWU.

Outside hitter Lauren Tadlock finished with a team-high 15 kills, along with nine digs for the Tigers (6-2, 1-1 GPAC).

Rebecca Frick added nine kills. Setter Michelle Van Epps recorded 28 assists and five digs in the loss.

The DWU defense was led by Libero Taylor Spence with 14 digs, while Leslie Carsrud added seven digs.

DWU looks to rebound with four matches at the College of Saint Mary this weekend in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tigers take on Grace University in the event opener at 10:30 a.m. Friday.