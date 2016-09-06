Week of Sept. 5 Prep Football, Volleyball Polls
PREP POLLS
This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.
FOOTBALL
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (4) 2-0 32 2
2. SF Washington (3) 2-0 31 1
3. Brandon Valley 1-1 20 4
4. SF O'Gorman 1-1 14 3
5. SF Lincoln 1-1 8 5
Class 11AA
1. Harrisburg (7) 2-0 35 2
2. Mitchell 1-1 28 3
3. Pierre 1-1 20 5
4. Yankton 1-1 14 1
5. Brookings 0-2 5 4
RV: Spearfish 2, Huron 1
Class 11A
1. Madison (7) 2-0 35 1
2. St. Thomas More 2-0 27 2
3. SF Christian 2-0 21 3
4. Tea Area 2-0 15 4
5. Dakota Valley 1-1 4 5
RV: Milbank Area 2, West Central 1
Class 11B
1. Winner (7) 2-0 35 1
2. Tri-Valley 2-0 26 2
3. Groton Area 2-0 18 3
4. Sioux Valley 2-0 12 4
5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-1 8 T4
RV: Aberdeen Roncalli 6
Class 9AA
1. Wolsey-Wessington (5) 2-0 32 1
T2. Canistota (1) 1-0 23 2
T2. Webster Area (1) 2-0 23 3
4. Bon Homme 1-0 12 5
5. Chester Area 2-0 10 4
RV: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1, Gregory 1
Class 9A
1. Sully Buttes (6) 2-0 31 1
2. Scotland 2-0 26 2
3. Potter County 2-0 17 4
4. Warner (1) 1-0 16 3
5. Phillip 2-0 11 5
RV: Castlewood/Estelline 4
Class 9B
1. Langford Area (7) 2-0 35 1
2. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 22 3
3. Harding County 2-0 21 2
4. Hamlin 2-0 17 4
5. Colome 1-1 6 5
RV: De Smet 4
VOLLEYBALL
Class AA Rec Pts Pvs
1. Harrisburg (9) 5-0 45 1
2. Roosevelt 4-0 36 3
3. Stevens 5-0 24 RV
4. Huron 2-1 19 RV
5. Brandon Valley 2-2 6 2
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: O'Gorman 1-2, Mitchell 3-1
Class A Rec Pts Pvs
1. S.F. Christian (7) 5-2 43 1
2. Dakota Valley (2) 4-0 38 2
3. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 22 3
4. Bon Homme 3-0 16 5
5. Custer 7-0 8 RV
RV: McCook Central/Montrose 3-4, Lennox 4-1, Mobridge-Pollock 3-0, Webster 2-0, Parkston 3-3
Class B Rec Pts Pvs
1. Warner (8) 4-2 44 2
2. Chester Area (1) 4-3 29 1
3. Parker 3-0 26 3
4. Sully Buttes 5-0 19 4
5. Northwestern 7-0 16 5
RV: Hanson 5-0