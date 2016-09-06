Search
    Week of Sept. 5 Prep Football, Volleyball Polls

    By Daily Republic Sports on Sep 6, 2016 at 11:56 p.m.
    Mitchell's Cody Riechelt (31) and Mitchell's Spencer Neugebauer (8) combine for a tackle on Yankton's Nate Stephenson (14) during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

    PREP POLLS

    This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.

    FOOTBALL

    Class 11AAA

    1. SF Roosevelt (4) 2-0 32 2

    2. SF Washington (3) 2-0 31 1

    3. Brandon Valley 1-1 20 4

    4. SF O'Gorman 1-1 14 3

    5. SF Lincoln 1-1 8 5

    Class 11AA

    1. Harrisburg (7) 2-0 35 2

    2. Mitchell 1-1 28 3

    3. Pierre 1-1 20 5

    4. Yankton 1-1 14 1

    5. Brookings 0-2 5 4

    RV: Spearfish 2, Huron 1

    Class 11A

    1. Madison (7) 2-0 35 1

    2. St. Thomas More 2-0 27 2

    3. SF Christian 2-0 21 3

    4. Tea Area 2-0 15 4

    5. Dakota Valley 1-1 4 5

    RV: Milbank Area 2, West Central 1

    Class 11B

    1. Winner (7) 2-0 35 1

    2. Tri-Valley 2-0 26 2

    3. Groton Area 2-0 18 3

    4. Sioux Valley 2-0 12 4

    5. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 1-1 8 T4

    RV: Aberdeen Roncalli 6

    Class 9AA

    1. Wolsey-Wessington (5) 2-0 32 1

    T2. Canistota (1) 1-0 23 2

    T2. Webster Area (1) 2-0 23 3

    4. Bon Homme 1-0 12 5

    5. Chester Area 2-0 10 4

    RV: Mount Vernon/Plankinton 3, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 1, Gregory 1

    Class 9A

    1. Sully Buttes (6) 2-0 31 1

    2. Scotland 2-0 26 2

    3. Potter County 2-0 17 4

    4. Warner (1) 1-0 16 3

    5. Phillip 2-0 11 5

    RV: Castlewood/Estelline 4

    Class 9B

    1. Langford Area (7) 2-0 35 1

    2. Corsica-Stickney 1-0 22 3

    3. Harding County 2-0 21 2

    4. Hamlin 2-0 17 4

    5. Colome 1-1 6 5

    RV: De Smet 4

    VOLLEYBALL

    Class AA Rec Pts Pvs

    1. Harrisburg (9) 5-0 45 1

    2. Roosevelt 4-0 36 3

    3. Stevens 5-0 24 RV

    4. Huron 2-1 19 RV

    5. Brandon Valley 2-2 6 2

    ALSO RECEIVING VOTES: O'Gorman 1-2, Mitchell 3-1

    Class A Rec Pts Pvs

    1. S.F. Christian (7) 5-2 43 1

    2. Dakota Valley (2) 4-0 38 2

    3. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 2-0 22 3

    4. Bon Homme 3-0 16 5

    5. Custer 7-0 8 RV

    RV: McCook Central/Montrose 3-4, Lennox 4-1, Mobridge-Pollock 3-0, Webster 2-0, Parkston 3-3

    Class B Rec Pts Pvs

    1. Warner (8) 4-2 44 2

    2. Chester Area (1) 4-3 29 1

    3. Parker 3-0 26 3

    4. Sully Buttes 5-0 19 4

    5. Northwestern 7-0 16 5

    RV: Hanson 5-0

