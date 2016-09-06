Week of Sept. 5 Prep Football, Volleyball Polls

Mitchell's Cody Riechelt (31) and Mitchell's Spencer Neugebauer (8) combine for a tackle on Yankton's Nate Stephenson (14) during a game on Friday night at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell. (Matt Gade/Republic)

This week's South Dakota Sportswriters Association high school football and volleyball polls are below. Teams are listed with first-place votes in parentheses, record, vote points and ranking last week.