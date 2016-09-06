CHAMBERLAIN—A state championship is on the mind of Adam Hutmacher and the Chamberlain boys' golf team.

The Cubs were committed to golfing this summer and all have one common goal: a state championship.

"That is our No. 1 goal, to try to win the state championship, as a team," Hutmacher said.

Hutmacher and other members of the team, competed in South Dakota Golf Association junior tournaments during the summer to prepare for the season.

"We started playing them early (in the) summer, so we were already ready and in tournament form by the time the season hit," Hutmacher said.

So far, so good for the Cubs. They have won meets in Rapid City, Mobridge, Chamberlain and Mitchell.

Hutmacher, 17, has been a key cog in the early season success. The senior recently won the Parkston Invite at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. He carded a 1-under 71 to win the tournament. Earlier in the week, Hutmacher finished second at the Chamberlain Invitational with a 76.

For his performance, Hutmacher has been selected as The Daily Republic's athlete of the week, an award voted on by the newspaper's sports staff.

Hutmacher and Chamberlain finished eighth at the state tournament last season. Hutmacher, who finished sixth individually, said last year's finish fueled the offseason work.

"We really dedicated our whole summer to trying to reach this goal," Hutmacher said.

Hutmacher's dedication shines through, said his coach Chris Caldwell.

"He leads by example and our younger kids see that and it makes them want to work harder," Caldwell said.

Hutmacher is not the only top-notch golfer for the Cubs. Senior teammate, Danny Sazue, won the Chamberlain Invite last week and also finished fifth at the tournament in Mitchell.

The two complement each other on the course.

"We push each other during practice and during meets," Hutmacher said. "We are always trying to beat each other. We understand each other's swings. If one of us is struggling with something, we will help each other out with it."

The duo have been preparing for this senior season for the past several years.

"We have been talking about it since we were in seventh and eighth grade," Hutmacher said. "We knew this was going to be the one shot Chamberlain would have at a state championship and it is our senior year. This is the year it is going to happen, if it is going to happen."

But the Cubs are still more than a two-man team. Chamberlain's other senior golfer is Tiegen Priebe, who finished eighth in Mitchell. Eighth grader, Cameron Caldwell, has also held is own and finished second at a meet this season.

"It is really great to have a full team," Hutmacher said.

A team led by Hutmacher.

"He strives to get better and better each time," coach Caldwell said. "You couldn't ask for a better leader for a golf team and a captain. I'm just proud of him and all the accomplishments he has done this year."