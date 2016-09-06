Parkston's Lee wins Madison Invitational
MADISON—Jacob Lee, of Parkston, won the Madison Invitational on Tuesday at the Madison Golf & Country Club.
Lee fired a 77 to win the tournament. He shot a 38 on the front nine and a 39 on the back nine to edge Aberdeen Roncalli's Lucas Schaefbauer by one stroke. Schaefbauer shot a 37 on the front and a 41 on the back nine to finish with a 78.
Aberdeen Roncalli won the team title with a 329, which was 18 strokes better than second place Tea Area. Parkston finished seventh with a 371.
Team Scores: Aberdeen Roncalli 329, Tea Area 347, Sioux Falls Christian 355, Madison 359, Sisseton 361, Beresford 363, Parkston 371, Groton 381, West Central 386, Sioux Valley 389, Dell Rapids 398, Milbank 407, Tri-Valley 432, McCook Central 445, Canton 474, Redfield-Doland 507.
Top-15 Individual Results: 1. Jacob Lee, Parkston, 77; 2. Lucas Schaefbauer, Aberdeen Roncalli, 78; 3. Stuart Farrand, Aberdeen Roncalli, 80; T-4. Austin Kokales, Aberdeen Roncalli, 83; T-4. Nate Nielsen, Sisseton, 83; T-4. Brock Murphy, Tea Area, 83; 7. Carsten Archer, Sisseton, 84; 8. Riley Anderson, Sioux Falls Christian, 85; 9. Brian Finn, Tea Area, 86; 10. Payton Borah, Beresford, 87; T-11. Ramsey Johnson, Aberdeen Roncalli, 88; T-11. Jack Bickett, Beresford, 88; T-11. Jordan Kerns, Dell Rapids, 88; T-11. Bryce Eimers, Madison, 88; T-11. Adam Thomas, Milbank, 88; T-11. Cody Peterson, Tea Area, 88; T-17. Hunter Schaller, Groton, 89; T-17, Brandon Vande Griend, Sioux Falls Christian, 89; T-20. Heston Jorgenson, Madison, 90. T-20. Gunner Stugart, Sioux Falls Christian, 90; T-20. Kolby Newborg, Tea Area, 90; T-20. Devlin Rue, West Central, 90.