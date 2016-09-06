Byers, Person claim Scotland cross-country titles

SCOTLAND—Chamberlain's Ella Byers and Burke/South Central's Kray Person were individual winners at the Scotland Invitational cross-country meet on Tuesday in Scotland.

Byers covered the 5,000-meter girls' race in 18-minutes and 29 seconds to win the race by just under two minutes. Person won the boys' race in 16:32.

Winner won the girls' team title with 15 points and just edged out Ethan/Parkston, which had 16 points.

Ethan/Parkston claimed the boys' team title with 12 points. Ethan/Parkston had five runners in the top seven.

Boys' Team Scores: Ethan/Parkston 12, Burke/South Central 30, Gregory 33, Winner 35, Irene-Wakonda 48, Bon Homme 62.

Top-10 Individual Results: 1. Kray Person, Burke/South Central, 16:32; 2. Aaron Voigt, Gregory, 16:44; 3. Jonah Murtha, Ethan/Parkston, 17:46; 4. Tucker Murtha, Ethan/Parkston, 18:06; 5. Austin Bartelt, Ethan/Parkston, 18:12; 6. Tanner Hohn, Ethan/Parkston, 18:17; 7. Erik Fuerniss, Ethan/Parkston, 18:21; 8. Izak Moleterno, Winner, 18:24; 9. Lucas Lopez, Chamberlain, 19:00; 10. Kade Watson, Winner, 19:08.

Girls' Team Scores: Winner 15, Ethan/Parkston 16, Wagner 25, Chamberlain 37, Burke/South Central 43.

Top-10 Individual Results: 1. Ella Byers, Chamberlain, 18:29; 2. Sidda Schuyler, Winner, 20:28; 3. Lindsey Roth, Ethan/Parkston, 21:02; 4. Taylor Eitemiller, Wagner, 21:08; 5. Chloe Bartels, Winner, 21:09; 6. Lexy Leischner, Ethan/Parkston, 21:13; 7. Jessica Endres, Ethan/Parkston, 21:16; 8. Kendra Jensen, Alcester-Hudson, 21:24; 9. Sam Schuyler, Winner, 21:28; 10. Paige Eddy, Bon Homme, 21:49.