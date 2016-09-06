Kernel softball team earns win over O'Gorman

The Mitchell High School softball team picked up a win over Sioux Falls O'Gorman on Tuesday in Mitchell.

In a doubleheader, Mitchell and O'Gorman tied at 0 after seven innings in the first game and the Kernels won the second game 10-7.

In game one, Alyson VanderPol allowed four hits and had four strikeouts, while Tori Misiaszek earned the win in the second game. Misiaszek allowed seven runs on nine hits for two strikeouts.

Mitchell recorded 16 hits in the win as Haylee Schoenfelder and Hannah Sibson each went 3-for-4 and Misiaszek finished the game with two hits and four RBIs.

Mitchell (3-4-1) plays Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central on Friday in Rapid City.