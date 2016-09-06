Mitchell Christian's Sarah Morris hits the ball during a prep volleyball match against Wessington Springs on Tuesday in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

Jaycee Hohn recorded nine kills, 22 digs, two aces and one block to pace Wessington Springs past Mitchell Christian 3-0 in a prep volleyball match on Tuesday in Mitchell.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-21 and 25-23.

Talli Heim had seven kills and one dig, while Maddie Neely had six kills, 13 digs and four aces. Whitney Reider chipped in 23 assists, six kills and two digs.

For the Golden Eagles, Grace Garrels had seven kills and 11 digs. Colette Haag had six kills and Kaitlyn Asmus added three kills, seven digs, two aces and two blocks.

Wessington Springs (2-0) won the JV game and plays Canistota on Thursday in Wessington Springs. Mitchell Christian (2-1) plays Sanborn Central/Woonsocket on Thursday in Forestburg.

Bon Homme 3, Vermillion 0

VERMILLION—It wasn't easy, but the No. 4 Bon Homme Cavaliers ran their record to 8-0 on Thursday night by downing Vermillion in three straight sets.

Set scores were 27-25, 25-20 and 27-25.

The Cavaliers had two players post double-doubles on the night as Sierra Mesman had 17 kills and 17 digs, while Jeni Schmidt went for 16 kills and 17 digs.

Vermillion won both the JV games and C Team games 2-0.

Bon Homme (8-0) travels to Platte on Thursday to play Platte-Geddes. Vermillion (2-5) hosts Tri-Valley on Thursday in Vermillion.

Ethan 3, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1

ETHAN—Ethan stunned No. 3 Mount Vernon/Plankinton in four sets on Tuesday night.

Set Scores 25-13, 18-25, 25-23 and 25-20.

Rachel Hawkins propelled the Rustlers with nine kills, 18 digs, and three blocks. Ellie Hohn also had a strong match as she posted eight kills, 15 digs, and two blocks on the night.

For the Titans, Destiney Haak recorded seven blocks. Hannah Clark had six kills and Steph Faulhaber had 13 digs.

Ethan (3-3) hosts Menno in Ethan on Thursday. Mount Vernon/Plankinton (2-1) travels to Alexandria on Thursday to play Hanson.

Wolsey-Wessington 3, Corsica-Stickney 0

WOLSEY—Wolsey-Wessington powered past Corsica-Stickney in three straight sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-13, 25-23 and 25-14.

The Warbirds were led by Abbey Tschetter and her five aces, eight kills and six digs. Jadyn McCready directed the Wolsey-Wessington attack with six set assists, followed by Shayla Muilenburg with four set assists.

In the losing effort for the Jaguars, Bridget Burke had 21 digs, while Hannah Matzner had four blocks.

Wolsey-Wessington (1-1) travels to Hitchcock on Thursday to play Hitchcock-Tulare. Corsica-Stickney (0-3) plays in the Custer Battlefield Highway Invitation Tournament in Kimball on Saturday.

Parkston 3, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1

PARKSTON—Parkston improved to 4-3 on the season as it picked up a four set victory on Tuesday night over Andes Central/Dakota Christian.

Set scores were 25-18, 20-25, 25-17 and 25-18.

Sammi Murth posted 30 assists, eight digs and two aces in leading the Trojans. Also for Parkston, Paige Semmler had 13 kills and Faith Rands led with 15 digs.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian was led by Beulah Black Cloud's 11 kills and Taylor Gray's 26 assists.

Parkston (4-3) hosts Corsica/Stickney on Tuesday in Parkston. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (1-4) travels to Miller on Thursday to play Sunshine Bible Academy.

McCook Central/Montrose 3, Sioux Valley 0

VOLGA—McCook Central/Montrose dominated Sioux Valley in three quick sets on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-17 and 25-22.

Nicole Bies lifted the Fighting Cougars to victory with her 21 set assists. Harley Miles pitched in 13 digs and Morgan Koepsell put down nine kills on the night.

Nikole Ziegler had 6 kills in the losing effort for Sioux Valley.

McCook Central/Montrose (4-4) plays Howard on Thursday in the opening round of the Big East Conference Tournament in Volga.

Hanson 3, Howard 1

HOWARD—Hanson kept its record unblemished with a four set victory over Howard on Thursday night.

Set scores were 25-22, 17-25, 25-17 and 25-16.

Helping the Beaverettes to victory were Taylah Waldera's 19 assists and Ashley Moe's 15 kills.

Cayla Koepsell helped the cause for Howard with nine kills.

Hanson (6-0) plays Mt. Vernon/Plankinton in Alexandria on Thursday. Howard (3-2) plays McCook Central/Montrose in the Big East Conference Tournament on Thursday in Volga.

Burke/South Central 3, Chamberlain 0

BURKE—Burke/South Central ran its record to 6-1 with a 3-0 win over Chamberlain on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-15, 25-16.

The Cougars were propelled by Taylee Indahl's 15 kills and 2 blocks. Lahna Matucha had 10 kills and Ryahna Schweigert had seven digs.

For the Cubs, Paige Rever had four blocks and Izzy Tyrell had nine set assists.

Burke/South Central (6-1) travels to O'Neill, Nebraska, to play St. Mary's on Thursday. Chamberlain (1-3) plays Thursday against Crow Creek in Chamberlain.

Avon 3, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 0

AVON—Avon found its way into the win column with a straight sets victory over Tripp-Delmont/Armour on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-17, 25-15 and 25-23.

Livi Jurrens had a solid outing for Avon with 10 kills and 4 digs. Kacie Mudder had 13 digs, while Hannah VanGerpen had six kills and 10 digs of her own.

For the Nighthawks, Brianna Stoebner had 14 kills and five digs.

Avon (1-3) plays Wagner in Wagner on Tuesday. Tripp-Delmont/Armour (0-3) travels to White Lake on Thursday to play Kimball/White Lake.

Bridgewater-Emery 3, Menno 2

EMERY—Bridgewater-Emery came out on the winning side of a five set contest against Menno on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 22-25 and 15-6.

Autumn Hilton had a big night for Bridgewater-Emery in amassing 17 kills and two blocks. Kristin Kotas directed the Husky offense with 17 assists and Kadra Kayser turned in an excellent defensive performance with 20 digs.

For the Wolves, Ashton Vaith had 25 digs and eight kills.

Bridgewater-Emery (2-2) plays host to Irene-Wakonda on Thursday in Bridgewater. Menno (1-2) travels to Ethan on Thursday to play Ethan.

Winner 3, Bennett County 0

WINNER—The Warriors improved to 2-4 on the season with a straight sets victory over Bennett County on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-10, 25-23 and 25-16.

Abby Marts had nine kills and five digs to lift Winner to the Victory. Also for Winner, Gracie Littau notched 15 digs while Madyson Frazier had 13 set assists. Gabby Kocer had four ace serves.

Bennett County was led by Karissa Rayhill with 13 digs and two service aces.

Winner (2-4) travels to Presho on Tuesday to play Lyman.

Gregory 3, Bennett County 2

WINNER—Gregory won a thrilling five-set match against Bennett County and in the process ran its record to an even 4-4 on the season.

Set scores were 25-16, 25-15, 15-25, 23-25 and 16-14.

Megan Warnke led the Gorillas with 12 kills and 24 digs. Maddie Eklund chipped in 17 digs of her own, while Alexa Hannahs had 23 assists to go with 17 digs of her own.

The Warriors were led by Karissa Rayhill with 17 kills and three service aces on the night. Courtney McDonnell notched eight kills of her own, as well as one block.

Gregory (4-4) hosts Wagner on Thursday in Gregory.

Gayville-Volin 3, Scotland 1

GAYVILLE—It took four sets but Gayville-Volin fended off Scotland to improve to 2-2 on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-21, 22-25 and 25-23.

No statistics were reported.

Gayville-Volin (2-2) hosts Freeman on Thursday in Gayville. Scotland (2-2) travels to Freeman on Thursday to play Freeman Academy/Marion.

Canistota 3, Viborg-Hurley 0

CANISTOTA—Canistota posted a quick three set victory over Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday night.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-10 and 25-13

No statistics were reported.

Canistota (2-3) plays Wessington Springs on Thursday in Wessington Springs. Viborg-Hurley (2-5) travels to Wynot, Nebraska, to play Wynot on Thursday.

Tuesday's volleyball scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. Waubay/Summit, 25-6, 25-10, 25-13

Arlington def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21

Avon def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23

Beresford def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-13, 25-12, 25-14

Bon Homme def. Vermillion, 27-25, 25-20, 27-25

Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 27-25, 25-19, 25-13

Bridgewater-Emery def. Menno, 25-22, 25-15, 25-27, 22-25, 15-6

Burke/South Central def. Chamberlain, 25-17, 25-15, 25-16

Canistota def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-11, 25-10, 25-13

Castlewood def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 20-25, 25-10, 25-15, 25-22

Chester def. Baltic, 25-22, 25-17, 25-20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. McLaughlin, 25-18, 25-16, 26-24

Custer def. Sturgis Brown, 25-23, 25-11, 25-15

Deubrook def. Estelline, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16

Edmunds Central def. Aberdeen Christian, 25-21, 25-23, 25-19

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 25-20, 25-16

Ethan def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-13, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20

Faulkton def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-11, 17-25, 25-21

Gayville-Volin def. Scotland, 25-23, 25-21, 22-25, 25-23

Gregory def. Bennett County, 25-16, 25-15, 15-25, 23-25, 16-14

Hankinson, N.D. def. Sisseton, 25-13, 25-22, 25-16

Hanson def. Howard, 25-22, 17-25, 25-17, 25-16

Harding County def. Bowman County, N.D., 25-19, 25-8, 25-10

Harrisburg def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12

Hendricks, Minn. def. Iroquois, 25-9, 25-18, 25-17

Herreid/Selby Area def. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., 25-18, 25-10, 25-12

Highmore-Harrold def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-7, 25-4, 25-13

Kadoka Area def. Little Wound, 23-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21

Lemmon def. McIntosh, 25-20, 25-17, 26-24

Lisbon, N.D. def. Britton-Hecla, 25-19, 25-19, 25-19

Mobridge-Pollock def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland def. James Valley Christian, 25-12, 25-19, 25-15

Parkston def. Andes Central/Dakota Christian, 25-18, 20-25, 25-17, 25-18

Philip def. Jones County, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23

Potter County def. Dupree, 25-19, 25-11, 25-18

Rapid City Christian def. Oelrichs, 25-18, 25-16, 25-19

Redfield/Doland def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-17, 25-11

Richland, N.D. def. Wilmot, 25-23, 25-14, 25-22

Sioux Falls Christian def. Madison, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 25-13

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Huron, 25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 25-23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 15-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-19

Sioux Valley def. McCook Central/Montrose, 12-25, 25-17, 25-22

St. Thomas More def. Hot Springs, 21-25, 25-16, 25-16, 25-21

Sully Buttes def. Ipswich, 25-11, 25-9, 25-11

Tea Area def. Lennox, 23-25, 25-16, 25-15, 25-16

Warner def. Miller, 25-8, 25-16, 25-13

Watertown def. Brookings, 22-25, 25-22, 25-19, 25-16

Webster def. Groton Area, 25-22, 25-22, 25-22

Wessington Springs def. Mitchell Christian, 25-17, 25-21, 25-23

West Central def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-15, 25-14, 22-25, 25-20

Winner def. Bennett County, 25-0, 25-3, 25-16

Wolsey-Wessington def. Corsica/Stickney, 25-13, 25-23, 25-14