Dakota Magic roll to second win

Myles Coleman scored 43 points to pace the Dakota Magic as the National Basketball League of America team picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday.

The Magic rolled the Kansas City Spartans 137-114 in front of a sparse crowd at the Corn Palace.

Six Magic players scored in double figures in the contest with Luke Moyer and Winston Williams scoring 21 and 20 points, respectively. Bud Smith scored 19 points, Jalen Pendleton chipped in 18 points and Terrell Newton finished with 14 points.

For Kansas City, Derrick Rolls led the team with 35 points, while Jervon Hooks added 17 points. D'Marco Smith, Kris Wilson and Jeremy Moore each had 13 points in the loss.

The Magic (2-0) led 77-66 at halftime and host the Omaha Bison on Thursday at the Corn Palace.