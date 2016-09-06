Mitchell soccer teams blanked by Brandon Valley

Mitchell's Andrew Christiansen (22) and Brandon Valley's Keaton Reindl (13) chase after the ball at the Pepsi-Soccer Complex in Mitchell on Saturday. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

The Mitchell High School soccer teams lost on Saturday at the Pepsi-Cola Soccer Complex, but progress was made, according to both coaches.

The Mitchell girls' team lost to Brandon Valley 3-0, while the Kernel boys lost 2-0 against the Lynx.

"Not the result we wanted, but still a solid game from our players," Mitchell boys' coach Ken Novak said. "In soccer, we speak of the field in terms of thirds. Tonight, we showed excellence in the middle third and defensive third. We took shots, but couldn't find the back of the net."

Mitchell girls' coach Jason Wear was also encouraged with his team after the defeat.

"We were in it," Wear said. "This is a loss as a coach you can accept little bit easier. Honestly, this was not a bad result at all, other than the fact it was not a win."

Luke Novak had five saves in the boys' contest, while Riley Kurtenbach had three shots on goal. Kelby Escobin had three shots, including one on goal. Jon Goldhammer added two shots.

Caroline Titze had 10 saves for the Mitchell girls. Mitchell's team MVP was Seemela Novak.

Both the Mitchell teams will return to action on Thursday at home against Huron. The girls will host the Tigers at 4 p.m., with the boys' game to follow at 6 p.m.