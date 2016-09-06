Tigers close out Corn Palace Classic with a win

Dakota Wesleyan University rebounded from its first loss of the season to close out the Corn Palace Classic with a win over Valley City State University on Saturday at the Corn Palace.

The Tigers (5-1) knocked off the Vikings in four sets—19-25, 25-20, 27-25 and 30-28—to finish 2-1 at the event. DWU defeated Dickinson State and lost to Clarke University on Friday.

On Saturday, senior outside hitter Lauren Tadlock led the Tigers with 21 kills and 11 digs. She added two solo blocks and two block assists.

The offense was orchestrated by senior setter Michelle Van Epps with 47 assists, to go along with five kills and 10 digs.

Freshman Rebecca Frick finished with 12 kills, five digs and two block assists. Senior outside hitter Dana Misiaszek added 10 kills and five digs.

Senior Libero Taylor Spence posted a match-high 37 digs.

The Tigers will play rival Dakota State University at 7 p.m. tonight in Madison.