No. 5 Bon Homme wins Gregory Invite

GREGORY—Bon Homme won the 28th Annual Gregory Volleyball Invitational on Saturday in Gregory.

The fifth-ranked team in Class A, the Cavaliers defeated Lyman 25-17 and 25-20 in the championship match. Bon Homme advanced to the championship by winning pool No. 2. Lyman went undefeated in pool No. 1 to advance to the title match.

Bon Homme defeated Cody/Kilgore, Nebraska (25-13, 25-12), Burke/South Central (25-22, 25-23) and St. Francis Indian (25-10, 25-8) in pool play. Lyman beat Jones County (25-7, 25-13), Gregory (25-20, 25-18) and Colome (25-17, 25-14) in pool action. In other pool No. 1 scores, the host Gorillas beat Colome (25-17, 12-25, 25-22), Colome defeated Jones County (25-19, 25-19) and Gregory beat Jones County (25-16, 25-12). In other pool No. 2 scores, the Cougars defeated St. Francis (25-4, 25-10), Cody/Kilgore beat St. Francis (25-8, 25-8) and Burke/South Central beat Cody/Kilgore (25-17, 25-13). Burke/South Central defeated Gregory in the third-place match. Set scores were 25-17, 23-25 and 25-19.