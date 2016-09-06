Kernel tennis grabs three wins at Huron

HURON — The Mitchell High School girls tennis team ran its season record to 10-1 on the year with three team victories at the Huron Quadrangular on Saturday.

The Kernels beat Aberdeen Central in a 7-2 dual, then squeaked out a 5-4 win over Brandon Valley and then dispatched the host Tigers 8-1.

They were led by Sammy Pooley and Kelsey Dahme, each of whom had three victories on the day for Mitchell in singles play. Pooley is now 9-1 on the season at No. 1 singles and 9-1 doubles for Mitchell. The Kernels also did not have a loss at No. 1 doubles with Pooley and Avery Larson.

Against Brandon Valley, Mitchell split the singles matches but took two of the three doubles matches, including a 10-6 win from No. 2 doubles in Dahme and Kaihlen Smith.

The team of Dahme and Smith was 3-0 for the day and is 10-1 this season, including 9-1 at No. 2 doubles.

Mitchell, which is now 6-1 as a team in the Eastern South Dakota Conference, is off until Thursday, when the Kernels host Sioux Falls Washington for a 4 p.m. dual at Hitchcock Park.

Mitchell 7, Aberdeen Central 2

Singles:

No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Haley Gonsor (AC), 10-5

No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Jessie Sommers (AC), 10-6

No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Grace Douglas (AC), 10-1

No. 4: Kaihlen Smith (M) def. Lachelle Opp (AC), 10-3

No. 5: Ashley Jones (M) def. Kayley Henjum (AC), 10-2

No. 6: Hannah Johnson (AC) def. Madison Bohlen (M), 10-2

Doubles:

No. 1: Pooley/Larson (M) def. Gonsor/Sommers (AC), 10-6

No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. Douglas/Henjum (AC), 10-5

No. 3: Opp/Johnson (AC) def. Bohlen/Jones (M), 11-9

Mitchell 5, Brandon Valley 4

Singles:

No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Tanna Lehfeldt (BV), 11-9

No. 2: Chandler Harstad (BV) def. Avery Larson (M), 11-9

No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Kate Lundberg (BV), 10-2

No. 4: Sydney Pelletier (BV) def. Kaihlen Smith (M), 10-8

No. 5: Ashley Jones (M) def. Lara Ellis (BV), 10-3

No. 6: Annabelle Schultz (BV) def. Madison Bohlen (M), 10-6

Doubles:

No. 1: Pooley/Larson (M) def. Lehfeldt/Harstad (BV), 10-7

No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. Lundberg/Pelletier (BV), 10-6

No. 3: Ellis/Schultz (BV) def. Bohlen/Jones (M), 11-9

Mitchell 8, Huron 1

Singles:

No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Cassidy Hedblom,

No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Bailey Harvey, 10-4

No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Alyssa Schwartz, 10-2

No. 4: Kaihlen Smith (M) def. Elaine Hines, 10-2

No. 5: Aubrey Rubish (H) def. Ashley Jones (M), 11-9

No. 6: Madison Bohlen (M) def. Megan Clark (H), 10-3

Doubles:

No. 1: Pooley/Larson (M) def. Hedblom/Harvey, 10-5

No. 2: Dahme/Smith (M) def. Schwartz/Hines, 10-4

No. 3: Bohlen/Jones (M) def. Rubish/Harvey, 10-5