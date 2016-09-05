DWU's Livingston receives GPAC honor

Dakota Wesleyan University senior wide receiver Dustin Livingston is the Great Plains Athletic Conference Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

The award is the second such for Livingston in his career.

Livingston finished with five punt returns for 105 yards in No. 16 DWU's 35-21 win over No. 8 Tabor College on Saturday at Joe Quintal Field in Mitchell.

Livingston's 46-yard punt return touchdown in the fourth quarter helped propel the Tigers to the win. He also added a kickoff return for 21 yards.

Livingston also caught six passes for 134 yards, including a 61-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. He added another touchdown catch in the second quarter.

With his 134 yards receiving, Livingston moved into sixth on the DWU all-time receiving yards list with 1,302.

The Tigers (1-1) will play at the University of Jamestown at 1 p.m. on Saturday in Jamestown, North Dakota