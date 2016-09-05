MARION—Trey Bohlmann rushed for 114 yards and scored two touchdowns in Menno/Marion's 16-6 win over Andes Central/Dakota Christian in a prep football game on Friday in Marion.

Bohlmann scored on touchdowns runs of one and three yards and had an interception on defense.

Spencer Schultz added 101 rushing yards on 18 carries and passed for 36 yards in the win. Menno/Marion rushed for 229 yards.

Andes Central/Dakota Christian scored its lone touchdown in the fourth quarter on a Jacey Garcia to J.B. Brugier pass. Ethan Black Cloud had 114 rushing yards for the Thunder.

Menno/Marion (1-1) will host Oldham-Ramona/Rutland on Sept. 16 in Menno. Andes Central/Dakota Christian (1-1) will play Scotland on Friday in Scotland.

Scoring summary

Second Quarter

MM: Trey Bohlmann 1 run (Spencer Schultz run).

Fourth Quarter

MM: Bohlmann 3 run (Bohlmann run).

ACDC: J.B. Brugier pass from Jacey Garcia (conversion failed).