DWU runs past Tabor College

Dakota Wesleyan University's football team took last week's frustration out on Tabor College on Saturday.

No. 16 DWU put the bad taste of last week's defeat behind it with a 35-21 win over No. 8 Tabor College at a windy Joe Quintal Field.

The win came on the heels of last Friday's 34-30 heartbreaking defeat against rival Dakota State.

"It was a tough loss last week, but we bounced back this week and it was nice to see an improvement," DWU defensive lineman Brady Mudder said.

The Tigers (1-1) not only had the home field advantage, but they also had that first game under their belt already. The Bluejays (0-1) were making their season debut.

"You play a game prior to a game like this and it does nothing but help you," Tabor College coach Mike Gardner said. "It is no excuse, but there is something to be said about that."

DWU quarterback Dillon Turner passed for 197 passing yards and rushed for 98 yards. He threw a pair of touchdowns to Dustin Livingston, who caught six passes for 134 yards. Livingston also came up big in special teams with 105 punt return yards, including a game-sealing punt return touchdown early in the fourth quarter.

Turner engineered an offense that scored three first-quarter touchdowns, highlighted by a pair of rushing touchdowns from Jonny Withrow.

The Tigers drove down the field on the opening drive and scored to go ahead 7-0. Withrow capped off the eight-play, 75-yard drive with a four-yard touchdown run.

"We knew that they were going to give us some challenges defensively and we felt good about what our offense brought to the table," DWU coach Ross Cimpl said. "Seeing those guys execute at a high level that first drive was impressive."

After Turner connected with Livingston for a 61-yard touchdown, Withrow scored on a 31-yard touchdown run to put DWU up 21-0.

Withrow finished with 82 rushing yards on 15 carries.

"It all starts up front and our O-linemen," Withrow said. "They had a great day. They made it easy on us guys."

Tabor eventually settled in offensively and cut the DWU lead to 28-14 at halftime. Tabor quarterback Curry Parham threw two touchdowns to Charles Beale in the second quarter.

"I wish we would have been able to settle in a lot earlier," Gardner said.

The game still hung in the balance after a scoreless third quarter. Livingston then gave DWU a big boost with a 46-yard punt return touchdown.

"That was huge a momentum swing," Withrow said. "Anytime you can get a score off of a special teams play, it is big time."

Livingston's return gave DWU a 35-14 lead with 11:26 remaining.

"That was definitely the big play in the second half that propelled them," Gardner said.

The Tigers then milked the clock by running the ball. DWU finished with 312 rushing yards.

"Running the ball was a key focus for us," Cimpl said. "I thought our guys up front did a great job. I thought all of our backs ran hard. Jonny Withrow did a tremendous job getting tough yards."

Parham later threw his third touchdown pass of the day to Zach Johnson for 66 yards late in the game to reach the final margin.

Parham, who stands 6-foot-2, 240-pounds, was making his first collegiate start for the Bluejays. The transfer from Allan Hancock (California) Community College finished with 162 passing yards, but was never a factor in the run game. He finished with two carries for minus-6 yards.

"He was a big guy," said Mudder, who finished with six tackles. "He was all of 250, but we laid the hammer down on him a couple of times."

The Tigers will play at 1 p.m. this Saturday against Jamestown University in Jamestown, North Dakota.