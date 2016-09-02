Kernel girls tennis earns two wins

The Mitchell High School girls tennis team took care of business Friday in a home Eastern South Dakota Conference triangular at Hitchcock Park, defeating Pierre and Yankton.

The Kernels (7-1, 3-1 ESD) downed Pierre 6-3 and Yankton 9-0 in the team contests.

"We knew the Pierre matches could be pretty tough and they were a great battle, they were all close," MHS coach Pat Moller said. "We had our share of tough matches and we showed some fortitude out there in winning."

Kelsey Dahme was involved in two tough victories for Mitchell over the Govs. She earned a tough 11-10 (5) win in a tiebreaker at No. 3 singles over Sydney Larson, of Pierre and then teamed up with Kaihlen Smith at No. 2 doubles to take down Larson and Gracie Jones 11-10 (6). Sammy Pooley dominated at No. 1 singles in a 10-2 win over Chloe Ryan and Pooley and Avery Larson took down Ryan and Cassandra Ryckman at No. 1 doubles 10-2.

Against Yankton, Dahme, Smith and Madison Bohlen each had 10-2 wins in singles and Larson picked up a 10-3 victory at No. 2 singles. Ashley Jones put away Peyton Tramp in a 10-7 match at No. 5 singles for Mitchell.

The Kernels will christen Huron's new tennis courts today in a quadrangular, beginning at 9 a.m. Mitchell will face Aberdeen, Brandon Valley and Huron. At 7-1 on the season, Moller said his team has learned they will have to remain committed to putting forth their best effort.

"I would say we're learning that we can't take anything for granted," Moller said. "We've got a lot of talent but we can't just show up and win. We have to be mentally ready each time we go out."

Mitchell 6, Pierre 3

Singles: No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Chloe Ryan (P), 10-2; No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Cassandra Ryckman (P), 10-6; No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Sydney Larson (P), 11-10(5); No. 4: Gracie Jones (P) def. Kaihlen Smith (M), 10-8; No. 5: Kara Brusven (P) def. Ashley Jones (M), 10-1; No. 6: Sabrina Kintz (P) def. Madison Bohlen (M), 10-4

Doubles: No. 1: Pooley and Larson (M) def. Ryan and Ryckman (P), 10-2; No. 2: Dahme and Smith (M) def. Larson and Jones (P), 11-10(6); No. 3: Jones and Bohlen (M) def. Brusven and Kintz (P), 10-7

Mitchell 9, Yankton 0

Singles: No. 1: Sammy Pooley (M) def. Anne Knoff (Y), 10-6; No. 2: Avery Larson (M) def. Josie Krajewski (Y), 10-3; No. 3: Kelsey Dahme (M) def. Sophie Kouri (Y), 10-2; No. 4: Kaihlen Smith (M) def. Olivia Tennant (Y), 10-2; No. 5: Ashley Jones (M) def. Peyton Tramp (Y), 10-7; No. 6: Madison Bohlen (M) def. Maddie Bender (Y), 10-2

Doubles: No. 1: Pooley and Larson (M) def. Knoff and Krajewski (Y), 10-4; No. 2: Dahme and Smith (M) def. Kouri and Tennant (Y), 10-4; No. 3: Jones and Bohlen (M) def. Bender and Becker (Y), 10-6