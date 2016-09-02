Chamberlain wins Parkston Invite, Mitchell takes third

Mitchell's Sam Mock watches his putt on No. 18 during the Mitchell Invite on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. (Eric Mayer/Republic)

The Chamberlain boys golf team carded 317 to win the Parkston Invite on Friday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell.

Chamberlain finished with a four-player team score of 317, while Watertown placed second with a 332 and Mitchell Gold took third with a 332. Watertown had the lowest individual score to place ahead of Mitchell. Parkston took fourth place with a 337 and Mitchell Black finished seventh with a 347.

Individually, Chamberlain's Adam Hutmacher finished with a 1-under 71 to win the tournament. Parkston's Jacob Lee finished second with a 74 and Mitchell Gold's Sam Mock finished fourth with a 77.

Chamberlain's Danny Sazue carded an 80 to place fifth, while Mitchell Gold's Cade Carpenter placed sixth with an 80. Tiegen Priebe finished in eighth place with an 82 and Cameron Caldwell took 16th with a 85 to round-out Chamberlain's team score.

For Mitchell Gold, Ethan Huber carded an 87 to place 28th and Nick Bennett finished with an 88 to place 31st. Jakob Studer led Mitchell Black with an 85 and finished in 14th placed.

Mitchell competes in the Yankton Invite on Friday in Yankton.

Parkston Invite

Friday at Lakeview Golf Course

Team scores: 1. Chamberlain, 317; 2. Watertown, 332; 3. Mitchell Gold, 332; 4. Parkston, 337; 5. Brookings, 339; 6. Madison, 345; 7. Mitchell Black, 347; 8. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 348; 9. Dell Rapids, 360; 10. Pierre JV, 376; 11. McCook Central/Montrose, 407.

Individual results: 1. Adam Hutmacher, Chamberlain, 71; 2. Jacob Lee, Parkston, 74; 3. Sam Batta, Watertown, 74; 4. Sam Mock, Mitchell-Gold, 77; 5. Danny Sazue, Chamberlain, 79; 6. Cade Carpenter, Mitchell-Gold, 80; 7. Mason Schmidt, Dell Rapids, 81; 8. Tiegen priebe, Chamberlain, 82; 9. Alex Miley, Brookings, 82; 10. Bryce Eimers, Madison, 82; 11. Jordan Kerns, Dell Rapids, 83; 12. Drew Cole, Brookings, 84; 13. Nate Hohn, Parkston, 85; 14. Jakob Studer, Mitchell Black, 85; 15. Zach Curd, Sioux Falls, O'Gorman.