Parkston's Bormann shots 77 in second round of pro event

SIOUX FALLS—South Dakota State University women's golfer and Parkston graduate Sydney Bormann shot a 77 Friday in the second round of the GreatLife Challenge at Willow Run Golf Course in Sioux Falls, concluding her first appearance at a professional event.

The Jackrabbit freshman was two-over par on the front nine and was four-over par on the back nine on the par-71, 6,238-yard course. Her 36-hole 154 score does not qualify her for the third round of the four-round event, which is a stop on the Symetra Tour, where many aspiring women's golfers are trying to qualify for a spot on the LPGA tour.

Bormann, who was the lone amateur in the event, will join the Jackrabbit women's golf team today for her first collegiate event when they tee off in the Omaha Invitational at the ArborLinks Golf Course in Nebraska City, Nebraska.