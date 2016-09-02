Titans take control against KWL

Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Jesse Hastings (28) carries the ball against Kimball/White Lake on Friday in White Lake. Mount Vernon/Plankinton's Hayden Schmidt is in the background as KWL's Kory Peters (23) plays defense. (Ryan Deal/Republic)

WHITE LAKE—After both football teams scored with ease in the first week, points were a little harder to come by on Friday in White Lake.

But that is what happens when two rivals like Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Kimball/White Lake get together, as MVP topped topped KWL 28-14 in a prep football game.

"It has just been another good, exciting Kimball/White Lake versus. Mount Vernon/Plankinton game," Mount Vernon/Plankinton coach Brent Olson said. "Physical, just like we thought it would be."

The Titans scored 59 points in the first week, while the WiLdKats racked up 37 points.

Points were at a premium in week two.

After a low-scoring first half, the Titans broke the game open with a pair of third-quarter touchdowns.

"That third quarter offensively was a big momentum builder for us," Mount Vernon/Plankinton running back/defensive back Devin Rihanek said.

MVP quarterback Hayden Schmidt threw a 64-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Hastings early in the third quarter to make it 14-0. The Titans (2-0) tacked on another score when Tanner Risseeuw punched it in from three yards to put MVP ahead 20-0.

"We thought we got beat around a little bit in the first half," Olson said. "We weren't very happy with the way we came out and we kind of challenged them."

The WiLdKats (1-1) finally got on the board in the fourth quarter when Josh Taylor hit Devon Munsen for a 15-yard touchdown pass on fourth down. The Titans responded with a long scoring drive that chewed up 5 1/2 minutes off the clock. Rihanek capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run to put MVP ahead 28-6.

"Big plays hurt us tonight," Kimball/White Lake coach Dale Taylor said. "Defense, I thought played pretty good overall. We just gave up some big plays."

Kimball/White Lake made it interesting late in the fourth quarter. After Kory Peters scored a 12-yard touchdown to slice the deficit to 28-14 with 2:18 left, the WiLdKats recovered an onside kick. However, the Titans forced a turnover on downs and ran out the clock to secure the win.

"We did make it interesting," coach Taylor said. "If we could have put it in the end zone maybe, but they are playing deep on us. It is pretty tough. Toward the end there, they are coming at us hard. We had a hard time getting the ball off."

After Schmidt threw a six-yard touchdown to Jacob Clark in the second quarter to give MVP a 6-0 lead, KWL later drove down the field as time ticked away in the first half. The WiLdKats drove deep into MVP territory, but failed to score as time ran out before they could get another snap off before the half ended.

"That was a key part of the game right there before half," Taylor said. "If we go and possibly take the lead before half, we got momentum going into halftime."

But instead, MVP kept the momentum and carried it into the third quarter.

"I thought the second half they came out and re-established the line of scrimmage and got the ball moving a little bit," Olson said.

Schmidt powered Mount Vernon/Plankinton's offense with 167 passing yards and two touchdowns. Risseeuw rushed for 66 yards and Rihanek ran for 59 yards.

Josh Taylor led Kimball/White Lake with 103 passing yards and 79 rushing yards.

Both teams have a bye next week. Kimball/White Lake will play at Bon Homme in Tyndall on Sept. 16. Mount Vernon/Plankinton will play at Irene/Wakonda in Irene on Sept. 16.

"It is a good time to get us in shape and get us cleaned up for our bigger games in the rest of the season," Rihanek said about the bye week.

MVP 0 6 14 8—28

KWL 0 0 0 14—14

Second quarter

MVP: Jacob Clark 6 pass from Hayden Schmidt (Schmidt run failed).

Third quarter

MVP: Jesse Hastings 64 pass from Schmidt (Schmidt run).

MVP: Tanner Risseeuw 3 run (pass good).

Fourth quarter

KWL: Devon Munsen 15 pass from Josh Taylor (pass failed).

MVP: Devin Rihanek 4 run (Risseeuw run).

KWL: Kory Peters 12 run (Carter Fredericksen pass from Taylor).