Witte's four TD game powers 'Hawks over Hanson

ALEXANDRIA — Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central's John Witte scored four touchdowns and had 179 total yards Friday to lead the Blackhawks to a 42-6 win over the Hanson Beavers.

Witte scored on three short-yardage runs and was on the receiving end of a 71-yard touchdown pass. On a big personal night, he gave credit to his Blackhawk teammates.

"My teammates blocked for me and made big holes for me to get through," Witte said. "It was a team effort. Everybody chipped in to get the big play."

W/WS/SC coach Jason Kolousek said they want to make a purposeful effort to get Witte a chance to make plays.

"He's very athletic and obviously, we want to get him the ball,' Kolousek said. "We try to get him the ball in space."

The Blackhawks lived in Hanson territory for most of the first quarter and it started on the game's opening play. Logun Feistner took the opening kickoff deep into Beaver side of the field. A few plays later, Witte scored his first touchdown on a four-yard touchdown dive.

After forcing a stop, W/WS/SC partially blocked a punt and recovered the ball again deep in Beaver territory. From there, the Blackhawks jumped to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter on a Witte touchdown run.

Early in the second period, W/WS/SC jumped to a 20-0 advantage, as quarterback Trent Kingsbury hit Garrett Dean on a 23-yard scoring strike.

The Beavers mustered their first extended drive of the game and got to within 20-6, as Donnie Weber threw a six-yard scoring pass to Matt Kayser.

Trailing 26-6, Hanson had a chance to cut the Blackhawk lead to two scores just before halftime. But an apparent touchdown pass was called back due to illegal motion and the Beaver scoring threat ended.

"We have to put the ball in the end zone," Hanson coach Jim Haskamp said. "We have to stick with it. I think we'll be alright."

Early in the third quarter, Kingsbury hooked up with Witte on the long pass to put the game away for the Blackhawks, up 34-6 after the quarterback's two-point conversion run.

"Hanson is a good team and they put us into some tough situations and we came up with a big play," Kolousek said. "Our kids weren't perfect but they played hard and made the big plays when we needed them."

Witte ended the game with 84 rushing and 95 yards receiving. Kingsbury was 6-of-10 for 147 yards passing.

The Blackhawks (2-0) finished with 30 rushing attempts for 144 yards and with 291 total yards. Defensively, the Blackhawks were led by Witte with nine tackles and Feistner and Lane Knipfer with eight tackles each.

"We had some breaks that didn't go our way." Haskamp said. "There's no question we're a better team than what we showed. We have to believe as a team and if we keep working hard, we'll get the breaks."

Hanson (0-2) rushed the ball 42 times for 180 yards and Weber was 2-of-6 for 27 yards passing for 140 total yards. Kayser had a game-high 90 rushing yards for the Beavers on 19 carries.

Kayser and Brandon Mentele led the Beaver defense with eight tackles apiece.

W/WS/SC (2-0) will entertain Deubrook Area Friday, while Hanson will host Platte-Geddes on Friday.

W/WS/SC 14 12 8 8 — 42

Hanson 6 0 0 0 — 6

First quarter

WWSSC: John Witte 4 run (run fail)

WWSSC: Witte 1 run (Trey Weber pass from Trent Kingsbury)

Second quarter

WWSSC: Garrett Dean 23 pass from Kingsbury (run fail)

H: Matt Kayser 6 pass from Donnie Weber (run fail)

WWSSC: Witte 71 pass from Kingsbury (pass fail)

Third quarter

WWSSC: Witte 11 run (Kingsbury run)

Fourth quarter

WWSSC: Alex Wormstadt 22 run (Landon Wolter run)